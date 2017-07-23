News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tega Provides the Most Advanced Mining Conveyor Belt Accessories at Best Prices
Tega Industries, a reputed mining solutions provider, has the most state of the art mining conveyor belt accessories available at the most reasonable rates for buyers.
Tega Industries has the best conveyor belt accessories in the best design and quality. Its accessories include Tega JUMBO: Impact Bed System, Universal Support System, Tracker Roller, Conveyor Belt Cleaner, Friflo Impact Pad, Spill-Ex Skirt Sealing System, Ceramic Pulley Lagging and many more. Each of these accessories comes with the promise of the most superior quality, the latest technology and the best pricing. TEGA Conveyor Products has a strong design team that ensures optimal functioning.
The mining conveyor belt accessories are available at the most reasonable rates, and can easily solve various mining process requirements. Like other offerings from Tega Industries, these come with an impeccable quality and are highly important for optimal performance of industrial units. The systematic approach and technical competence of the company ensures the best performance quality and efficiency of operations.
Tega Industries has a database consisting of 5000 conveyor systems and chutes with complete record of the issues and solutions for each of them. Its in-house R&D team has gathered this knowledge in one place. It has made effective use of software and technologies to devise the best design solutions that can take care of every market requirement.
The conveyor belt systems and accessories from Tega Industries are the best value for money offerings. These keep up the name of the manufacturer, which is acknowledged as a top solution provider in environmental, mining, material handling, mill liners and mineral processing industries. The company is one of the biggest names in the production and design of consumables for bulk solids handling, mineral beneficiation and mining industries.
About Tega Industries
Tega Industries is based in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is a flagship firm of the Tega Group of Companies and is the largest non-OEM manufacturers of various solutions used in mineral processing, mining, material handling and other industries.
For further information, visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/
Contact Information
Tega Industries
147, Block - G, HumayunKabirSarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053
Phone no: 33 2282 7531
Fax no: +91 33 23963649
Contact Name: SauravBhattacharjee
Email id:saurav.bhattacharjee@
Contact
Tega Industries
***@tegaindustries.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse