A Golfer's Paradise with Incentives in Venice FL
A home in the Venetian Golf and River Club subdivision of North Venice has been listed by Ursini & Company. With exquisite upgrades and a golf membership incentive, this may not be on the market long.
This North Venice golf community home is located at 238 Portofino Drive. The 3,146-square foot home is a single story with a new home construction completion date of January 2016. The home boasts exquisite design and is clad with premium fixtures and finishes including a custom built outdoor kitchen, stainless steel appliances, high-end granite, wine refrigerator, hurricane glass windows, Sonos sound system, and a 5 camera security system.
In this Venice home zip code region 34275, approximately 53%, of the homes are valued over $500,000, this being the largest percentage when compared to lesser home values. $300,000 - $500,000 homes drop to 19% of the homes, and it continues to decrease from there.
The median price of these homes is $521,400. The median days on the market is 118 days, a decrease of 0.8% from last year. 91% of the homes are owner occupied and 8% have a unit occupied renter.
Median household income in 34275 is $12,701 with 40% of the households earning above $100,000 annually. Those making $75,000 - $100,000 annually make up 17% of the population. The income bracket of $50,000 - $75,000 annually makes up 17% of the population.
For the zip 34275, 11% of the people have completed a graduate degree as their highest education level. 14% of the population has received a college degree as their highest level of education. 50% of these North Venice residents in 34275 have completed some college. 24% of the North Venice residents in this area have received their high school diploma as their highest level of education and 12% are not a high school graduate.
The assigned schools in this area are Auburn Road Presbyterian Academy, Island Village Montessori School, Laurel Nokomis Elementary School, Venice Christian School, Venice Middle School, Oak Park South, Sky Academy, and Garden Elementary.
Ursini & Company of Ocean Real Estate in Sarasota is a team of real estate professionals whose goal is to market a home, not just sell a home. Gina Ursini has a background in home staging and offers complimentary staging advice for her clientele. In addition, her network of marketing experts, contractors, photographers, virtual tour producers and title companies, assures her sellers a smooth transaction from start to finish. For more information on her listing at 238 Portofino Drive, visit http://238portofinodrive.thebestlisting.com/
