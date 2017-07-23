 
Kids' Floral Design Workshop Aug. 5 at Sharon's Flower Shop, Killeen

Join us Aug. 5 for some fun with flowers. Kids can create their own caterpillar, meet new friends, have some fun.
 
 
Design your own caterpillar Aug. 5 at Sharon's Flower Shop
Design your own caterpillar Aug. 5 at Sharon's Flower Shop
KILLEEN, Texas - July 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Bring your kids, stick around to enjoy the fun.

Join us at Sharon's Flower Shop, 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400 in Killeen, Aug. 5 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

During the workshop, kids will be instructed on how to make a caterpillar with flowers and will then dive into a fun-filled day.

The workshop costs $20 per child. The costs covers all materials that will be used during the workshop, food and drinks.

Any age may attend. Parents will be asked to remain on site with children ages 3 and younger. Staff will be available to help throughout the workshop and to assist with cutting of flowers and any other items that may be used while designing.


Seating is limited. To reserve your seat and pay by phone, call (254) 690-4005. Reservations can also be made in store. Sharon's Flower Shop is open Mondays-Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Our goal is to show the kids the fun side of working with flowers. This workshop is just the first of may more to come. For more information, give us a call.

To see our work, visit us on Facebook at Sharonsflowershop/Killeen.

Shop with us online at www.sharonsflowershop.net

Sharon's Flower Shop
Rosalyn Caldwell (Owner0
2546904005
***@yahoo.com
Email:***@yahoo.com
Kids events, Killeen, Flower Design Workshop, Fun in Killeen
Event
Killeen - Texas - United States
