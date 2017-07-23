 
Teacup Healthy Pomeranian puppies For sale

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - July 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Before getting a Pomeranian from us, you must promise us that you will brush several times a week and bathed only as necessary. Proper dental hygiene is also important; a weekly tooth brushing is required at a minimum, but daily brushing is optimal. The Pomeranian has a lifespan of 12-16 years, though some live as long as 20 years. Common health problems are luxating patella (dislocated knee), patent ductus arteriosus (a heart defect), and collapsed trachea. The Pomeranian may 'reverse sneeze', which is a fit of gasping and snorting to remove fluid caught under the palate. This is not dangerous, but may frighten the Pomeranian and its owner; it should be handled by talking to the Pomeranian calmly and gently rubbing its throat. Please call or email us for more information and pictures about our beautiful puppies, home raised and well socialized pure breed pomeranian puppies from excellent breeders with amazing personalities. Pomeranian puppies for sale, pure breed pomeranian puppy for sale, teacup pomeranian puppy for sale, visit our website

         www.dingdong-pomeranians.com
End
Source:Breeding Home
Email:***@purebreedspayedbabies.com Email Verified
Industry:Pets
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Subject:Websites
