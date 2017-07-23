News By Tag
Cheshire Glazing Company Announces Successful Marketing Strategy
Small Company owners are made increasingly aware of the growing challenges to succeed in business. AJMcCabe Limited have announced impressive success in their recent marketing venture as a small business.
Whilst their growing reputation has been built on their impressive finishes and service levels, their ability to build a dynamic marketing strategy has offered further growth. The focus of their most recent strategy has been based around achieving a better experience for their website viewers. As a result of this improved interaction, it was looked to achieve increased enquiries and work as a result.
In a thirty-day period taken from this year in comparison to that same period last year there have been impressive improvements. An increase in sessions at nearly 13% and users at around 10% has outlined how well the site is working to draw new audiences. AJMcCabe Limited put this down to their vigorous and driven approach to their search engine optimisation programme.
This follows seamlessly through to a vast increase in page views and pages per session. For the period covered above this Company has shown an improvement of nearly 72% in page views. This is further cemented by an increase of pages viewed per session by nearly 53%. This means that the information contained offers true value for their existing and prospective clients.
The final element examined considers the average session duration. For the same period, an improvement year on year of the average session duration increased by over 40%. This again confirms that the viewers of the site found value in the content and therefore were willingly staying on the site for a longer duration.
Andy McCabe, founder of AJMcCabe Limited commented:
"An announcement of such impressive figures shows evidence of our determined approach. Our marketing strategy has always been dynamic and changeable based on our strengths. To identify such statistics on the growth of our main marketing route means that our hard work is well-worth it. We are exceptionally pleased and eagerly await the coming months."
The above information allows us an insight into the requirements and demand on small businesses to succeed. AJMcCabe Limited have shown great fortitude in their vision for growth. It is purely only the most determined companies that have any chance of succeeding where others are so quickly failing.
Further information is available at http://www.ajmqualitywindows.co.uk
To contact Andy email; info@ajmqualitywindows.co.uk
Contact
Andy McCabe
01606 786368
***@ajmqualitywindows.co.uk
