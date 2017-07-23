Bugis Best Licensed & Legal Money Lender - 1st Credit SG Pte Ltd fka Ariksha Moneylender

1st Credit SG Pte Ltd fka Ariksha Moneylender has been in Singapore since 1989 helping people who need cash with a fast cash loan. Locate them at 149 Rochor Road #01-07 Fu Lu Shou Complex Singapore 188425, +65 6266 5422