News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bugis Best Licensed & Legal Money Lender - 1st Credit SG Pte Ltd fka Ariksha Moneylender
1st Credit SG Pte Ltd fka Ariksha Moneylender has been in Singapore since 1989 helping people who need cash with a fast cash loan. Locate them at 149 Rochor Road #01-07 Fu Lu Shou Complex Singapore 188425, +65 6266 5422
Previously known as Ariksha Moneylender, they are now known fondly by their clients as 1st Credit SG Pte Ltd. Licensed to be a moneylender since year 1989, 1st Credit SG Pte Ltd has more than 25 years of experience in providing people with loans when they are in need of cash. Throughout the years, they have rendered their help to countless people whenever they are facing financial difficulties. Only half way through the year 2017 and they have already provided more than a thousand loans to people who are in need of cash.
1st Credit SG Pte Ltd is known for their monthly loans to Singaporeans, Permanent Residents and even Foreigners. But did you know that they have a loan option called customising of loans? Not many knew about this but they are rolling this option out now! They understand that everyone's needs are different, everyone's situation is different. Thus customising of loans is their newest loan package. It does not matter if you are borrowing for personal reasons or business reasons, you can trust them to help you through your problems.
1st Credit SG Pte Ltd fka Ariksha Moneylender has assured all their clients that they will be provided top notch service. And they have delivered what they said. Look through their reviews and you will find that they have many clients who are extremely satisfied with their service and help.
Want to find out more about them? You can visit their website http://www.moneylenderhub.com/
You can get a loan from them to help yourself. They are definitely one of the best license money lender you will be able to find in Singapore, especially in the Bugis area. Not to worry if you are unable to make it down to their office on a weekday, you can always look for them on the weekends as well. There are not many money lenders open on weekends, but 1st Credit SG Pte Ltd is definitely one of them!
Contact
Lily
Fu Lu Shou Complex, Singapore 188425 #01-07
+65 6266 5422
1stcreditsgpteltd@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse