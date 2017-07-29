Family's 110 Year Movie Legacy Continues with "The Centenarian"

Peter Alexander and Tom Alexander team up for short film to be shot in South Florida

Peter (left) and Tom Alexander on a quick break during latest collaboration.

-- Young filmmaker, Peter Alexander, steps behind the camera for the third time in three years this August to direct a short film, "The Centenarian,"from his own script. Alexander, authored and directed "Connections"(2015) and "Connections:Part II" (2016)."With each new project I learn more," Peter Alexander says. "This is a departure from the last two projects — feature-legnth student films on a shoestring budget. I wanted to try my hand at a short film this time and really focus on tight, clean storytelling. I don't want to give away the plot, except to say it's an unusual, dark, thriller."Peter teams up with his father Tom again. Tom will score the film, and has a small part."We literally work across the hall from each other," Peter says, "I'll be in the middle of editing drone footage I shot or tweaking a scene, while Dad is in the other room working out a piece of music for the film. It's pretty cool."Tom and Peter continue a more than century-long legacy in movies that began when Tom's grandfather, Thomas Alexander (Alexopoulos), emigrated from Mykines, Greece in 1898."The movie business sort of happened by accident for my grandfather,"Tom says, "He was a chocolatier who saw an ad for a movie projector in the back of a magazine. One thing led to another and suddenly he found himself in the nickelodeon business. It all expanded when he built neighborhood theatres and ultimately, movie palaces. He even wound up funding one-reel silent comedies for Paramount for a time. My dad and his brothers continued the movie theatre tradition. I worked and grew up in the theatres too, but in 1988 when the last theatre closed, I wanted to get in on the production end."Tom Alexander took a few detours over the years, but none too far from his cinema roots — radio, TV, and music. "The business chose me," Tom Alexander continued. "It was in my blood. Now I write screenplays, voice act in cartoons, and work in radio. More and more though, my work is moving toward music composition for film." A skilled pianist and composer, Tom Alexander's music has been heard in films, television shows, and commercials. His critically acclaimed new iTunes release, "Overbrook Avenue," is a musical tribute to his youth in his family's theatres. Alexander is writing a book chronicling his family's many decades in the cinema industry called, "Making Concessions — From Nickelodeons to Movie Palaces: One Family's Life From the Other Side of the Silver Screen." He hopes to develop it into TV series.Is a move from Miami to LA for the youngest Alexander in the cards? It's a pretty good bet. "It's where everything is happening. Hopefully, my parents will tag along," Peter Alexander adds with a smile. "We're a real team." Father and son work under a collective known as Alexander Brothers Entertainment. The name is dedicated to Tom's dad and his three brothers, who continued their father's cinema legacy from its humble beginnings in a chocolate shop in 1907.