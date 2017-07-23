Dancing With The Stars Champion to Appear at Fort Lee, NJ Tuesdays on the Town Event

Celebrated Ukrainian-American professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy will be making a special guest appearance at popular Bergen County, New Jersey summer family-fun series event.

Don't miss Fort Lee Tuesdays on the Town!

Contact

Content Manager

***@verizon.net Content Manager

End

-- According to mybergen.com,, 14-time US champion andcelebrity, will be appearing at the popular Fort Lee, New Jersey Tuesdays on the Town summer family fun series on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 8:00 pm. Chmerkovskiy is considered to be one of the most accomplished amateur Latin dancers in the history ofand is expected to create great excitement on August 8th in Fort Lee.Presented by the Fort Lee Business District Alliance,is being held on select Tuesdays from July 11th to August 22nd on the "Green" at the Hudson Lights Complex, 2030 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, New Jersey, just minutes from Routes 4, 9W, 46, 80, New Jersey Turnpike, Palisades Interstate Parkway, Tonnelle Avenue and the George Washington Bridge.This Bergen Cunty summer fun series is a celebration of music and dance, featuring a different theme each week with special guests, group dances, choral performances, pro classes, dance parties and more. The Tuesdays on the Town DISCO FEVER party on Tuesday, July 25th attracted a large crowd of fun-loving local residents and visitors from throughout Bergen and Hudson Counties and NYC.Along with the Tuesdays on the Town festivities, the series featurs special promotions offered throughout the district by participating Fort Lee, New Jersey restaurants and retailers.For more information about Fort Lee Business District Alliance Tuesdays on the Town, click this link:You'll find more Bergen County area news and events information on mybergen.com.