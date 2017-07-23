News By Tag
Paint the Swimming Pool to make the most of summer
Got a swimming pool in the backyard? Paint it to renew its look and make it new again. But, painting a pool is different than adding a pop of color to the kitchen or the living room. You have to consider different elements to make the paint durable.
Canada struggles with cold weather for several months of the year. So, when summer arrives, swimming pools prove to be heaven-sent. With a pool in the backyard, you can celebrate the hot weather and cool yourself with a dip in the water.
But having a swimming pool doesn't mean it is all fun in the sun. The pool has to endure water pressure, sunlight, chemicals, dust, dirt and more. And, you have to take care of it if you want to enjoy its luxury.
Protect the Pool: Paint it with Care
Building a swimming pool is a huge investment. And, its cost is reason enough to take preventative measures. The best way to maintain the swimming pool is to paint it regularly. But, painting a pool is not similar to adding a fresh coat to the kitchen walls. You have to take care of multiple elements so that the end result is beautiful and durable.
• Dry Surface; Durable Results
Draining the pool completely can take up to two days. And, remember the drier the pool, the better will be the painting results. It is because if the painting surface is not dry, the paint will not stick to it. And, when it comes in contact with water, moisture and chlorine, the color will start peeling in no time. So, drain the pool and get ready to prep the surface for the painting project.
• Don't mess with Paint Type
Epoxy and acrylic paint are the common options that homeowners use for painting the swimming pool. Contact https://www.perfectpainter.ca for best painting results. In the olden days, rubber-based paint was also a popular option but it lasts for a short period of time. When you are repainting the pool, it is essential that you choose the same paint type that you had used before. Using the same paint ensures that the new paint doesn't peel off quickly and stays the same. If you want to change the rubber-based paint to long-lasting epoxy paint, buy special primers that will help you to avoid sandblasting the surface.
• Prep the Surface
Draining out the pool and allowing it to dry are not the only things that you can do before beginning the painting work. You will have to remove the debris, dirt, etc. to clean the surface. Shovel the dirt and consider an acid wash if the pool surface looks unusually murky because of algae buildup. You will also have to caulk the cracks and holes with hydraulic cement.
• Haste makes Waste
Painting the pool is not as easy as painting the interior of your home. You cannot start painting whenever you wish. You have to consider the weather conditions and avoid heavy rains and hot temperature. The entire painting surface must be dry to avoid blisters later. Do not forget to use painter's tape for masking off the area that you do not want to paint. It is best to start from the deep end and work your way towards the shallow end of the pool so that you can get out of the pool without ruining the paint coat.
Usually, it takes three to five days for the paint to dry. So, do not be in a haste of filling the pool before it dries completely.
A Best-Looking Swimming Pool requires a Painting Expert
Painting a swimming pool involves adding color to a large surface. And, a large painting area means high chances of making mistakes. So, it is essential to hire a painting expert who has ample experience of painting swimming pools. He will be able to clean the pool quickly and finish the job easily with a team of painters. Remember that proper painting technique means better-looking swimming pool.
