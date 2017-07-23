News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Renovate the Basement to build a Home Gym: Achieve Fitness Goals in your Home
Why go to the gym when you can bring it to your home? Consider renovating the basement to suit your exercise routine. You can install a treadmill, rubber flooring along with a decent ventilation system to convert the basement into a home gym.
There is a difference between having a couple of weight stacked in the closet and having a fully-functional home gym in the basement. It is not necessary to buy fancy gym equipment to create a workout space in the basement. You just have to work with a couple of elements that will enable you to exercise regularly.
Toss the Gym Membership: Make the Basement your Gym
Why spend money on gym memberships when your home can be your personal workout center? Learn how to design a gym that matches well with your fitness goals and allows you to be consistent.
• The Matters of Space
What is your workout style? Do you go for the treadmill? Or are you a fan of spinning? If your interest lies in weight-lifting along with a couple of Crossfit moves, you will require a large space in the basement. Remember that you can design the home gym according to your workout schedule. So, consider the different types of exercises that you do as well as the different kinds of machines that you will require. It will determine the basic layout of the gym.
• Injury-proof Flooring
The usual concrete floor cannot be used for exercising. It is because you may drop heavy weight on the floor and it will cause damage to it. Also, jumping on a hard floor means it will not absorb the shock and give you knee pain in the near future. It is essential that you consider your exercises and install flooring that absorbs shock and doesn't let the heavy dumbbells damage the foundation of your home. When it comes to flooring for your home gym, you will find a plenty of options such as rubber flooring, carpet tiles, foam-based flooring and vinyl tiles.
• The Solution to Sweat
Workouts are supposed to make you sweaty. And, the basement is going to smell sweaty and musty because of the home gym. So, you have to take care of the air circulation. Keep the basement well-ventilated to avoid nasty odor. There are several ways to ensure proper ventilation. If there are multiple windows, it will ensure that the basement is airy. If not, consider box fans, floor fans, air conditioning units and dehumidifiers to keep the home gym ventilated. You can even install exhaust fans and humidity sensors to avoid growth of mold and mildew.
• More Tips to build a Motivated Workout Area
For building a motivated powerhouse, focus on the following things:
• The Mirror – Install mirrors to ensure correct posture while exercising.
• Lighting – Proper lighting fixtures create an energetic atmosphere in the basement.
• Paint Colors – Choose bright bold colors to boost your energy level.
• Posters – You can hang motivational posters and slogans to keep you motivated throughout your workout.
• Music – Good music is essential for a home gym. Buy a good music system and consider installing soundproofing drywall.
"It is too far", "it will be crowded" or "I will be stuck in traffic" – With a gym in the basement, you will be able avoid all the excuses and focus on achieving your fitness goals. So, if you are thinking of giving a new look to the basement, hire an experienced basement renovation contractor such as https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca to build a home gym and take a step towards building good health.
Source - https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca/
Contact
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca
***@thehomeimprovementgroup.ca
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse