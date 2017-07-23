 
News By Tag
* Laparoscopic Surgeon In Goa
* Laparoscopic Surgery Goa
* Laparoscopic Surgeon Goa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vasco Da Gama
  Goa
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
29282726252423


Laparoscopic Surgery in Goa At Affordable Price By Pai Hospital

 
 
250logo
250logo
 
VASCO DA GAMA, India - July 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The gynaecology department of Pai Hospital offers affordable Laparoscopic Surgery in Goa.Pai hospital specializes in offering various modern infertility treatments. Two of the most popular are IUI- insemination and IVF- test tube baby treatment.

Established in 1985, Pai Hospital is one of the leaders in healthcare in South Goa.Pai Hospital is a 30 bed multispecialty hospital in Vasco city with the main speciality dealing with Pregnancy, child birth and woman care (Obstetrics & gynaecology). Pai Hospital also manages and treats patients with infertility and high risk pregnancy.

If you are looking for Laparoscopic surgery in India at low cost with efficient results.Pai Hospital is right option for you. They are best in medical and surgical services, delivered by highly qualified and trained eminent physicians and surgeons. Pai Hospital treats their patient with affordable price. And the facilities are at par with the international standards.

Laparoscopic gallbladder surgery in Goa is preferred as the patients get benefited more in comparison with that in any other country. Goa is steeped in history and has a Portuguese heritage and English is widely spoken and understood. The cuisine is International as well as Indian, with quality sea food and vegetarian, with availability of organic options.

Pai Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in Vasco city and also one of the oldest hospitals in Goa. Pai Hospital Vasco started as a small scale family hospital run by the founder doctors- Dr. Shridhar. R. Pai (Senior Surgeon) and Dr. Usha. S. Pai (Senior Gynecologist). Pai Hospital then was a general hospital with the main specialty of Obstetrics and Gynecology (maternity and woman health care). One should remember that we are talking about the year 1985 when it was difficult to find a doctor with such high qualifications and skill in Goa.To know more about the various treatment procedures, Visit http://www.paihospitalvasco.com or call at 07798973345.

About the company:

Pai Hospital came into inception in the year 1985, They specialize in providing advanced IVF treatment and  offer all gynec facilities like pregnancy care, surgeries for the diseases related to all age group women.They expertise in providing best key hole surgeries/ laparoscopy at affordable rates. Over these past 30 years, Pai Hospital has given very devoted and efficient service and has developed a long list of satisfied patients and completed families throughout Panjim,Margoa and other regions of Goa.

Contact
Pai Hospital
7798973345
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Pai Hospital
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Laparoscopic Surgeon In Goa, Laparoscopic Surgery Goa, Laparoscopic Surgeon Goa
Industry:Health
Location:Vasco Da Gama - Goa - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share