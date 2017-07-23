News By Tag
Laparoscopic Surgery in Goa At Affordable Price By Pai Hospital
Established in 1985, Pai Hospital is one of the leaders in healthcare in South Goa.Pai Hospital is a 30 bed multispecialty hospital in Vasco city with the main speciality dealing with Pregnancy, child birth and woman care (Obstetrics & gynaecology)
If you are looking for Laparoscopic surgery in India at low cost with efficient results.Pai Hospital is right option for you. They are best in medical and surgical services, delivered by highly qualified and trained eminent physicians and surgeons. Pai Hospital treats their patient with affordable price. And the facilities are at par with the international standards.
Laparoscopic gallbladder surgery in Goa is preferred as the patients get benefited more in comparison with that in any other country. Goa is steeped in history and has a Portuguese heritage and English is widely spoken and understood. The cuisine is International as well as Indian, with quality sea food and vegetarian, with availability of organic options.
Pai Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in Vasco city and also one of the oldest hospitals in Goa. Pai Hospital Vasco started as a small scale family hospital run by the founder doctors- Dr. Shridhar. R. Pai (Senior Surgeon) and Dr. Usha. S. Pai (Senior Gynecologist)
About the company:
Pai Hospital came into inception in the year 1985, They specialize in providing advanced IVF treatment and offer all gynec facilities like pregnancy care, surgeries for the diseases related to all age group women.They expertise in providing best key hole surgeries/ laparoscopy at affordable rates. Over these past 30 years, Pai Hospital has given very devoted and efficient service and has developed a long list of satisfied patients and completed families throughout Panjim,Margoa and other regions of Goa.
Pai Hospital
7798973345
***@yahoo.com
