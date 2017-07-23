 
Oddway International Announces Major Expansion for its Pharmaceutical Export Business in Afghanistan

The Most Important Name Of Pharma Trade has Announced An Important Strategy to Establish Throughout Afghanistan In The Coming Day's
 
 
DELHI, India - July 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International has announced that it will be directly serving the needs of large, medium, small businesses and individuals in the Afghanistan Federation for their pharmaceutical requirements. Oddway International is a worldwide popular exporter, trader, distributor and wholesaler of medicines all over the world and the company is known for its reasonable prices. Oddway International has a  strong and independent infrastructure which makes it one of the world's largest and most popular export houses.

"Our goal is to maintain healthy, safe and lenient relationship with our clients and can be manifested through the excellent satisfaction that they experience as they are with us. We take care to deliver different ingredients in time to meet the requirements of All of our Customers," said Oddway International spokesman, who spoke about the new expansion of the global company.

The export house has a very strong code of ethics and no compromise on the quality of its products. Each delivery is properly verified by experts. The company distributes a large number of medicines as well as life-saving medicines in hospitals and medical stores around the world. In addition, the company's users range from small to medium and large, and the export house is well-equipped to handle orders of all kinds for any known disease and illness. From Kidney Disease to Oncology, Arthritis to Hepatitis, HIV / AIDS to Women's Health and many other diseases, the drugs proposed by Oddway International have proven to be most effective for all.

Oddway International has established itself as a reliable name in the pharmaceutical industry internationally over the decade. With its wholesale mechanism, distribution network, logistics infrastructure and supply chain management, the company has satisfied a large number of customers in the Afghanistan. The opinion received by the company is brilliant and the reviews of the patrons reflect the performance stories and the belief that they have in the company. From Kabul to Herat and Kunduz to Ghazni, the products are popular and increasingly demanding in the Afghanistan. More information about Oddway International is available on their website at www.oddwayinternational.com
