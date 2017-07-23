News By Tag
Is There Any Truth to the Idea That Any Limo Rental DC Has to Offer Will Be 'Good Enough?'
The simple answer is: no. You need to pay attention to the details because that will affect your trip.
DC Limousine Service is one of those companies.
As a limo service in DC, this provider has built up one of largest fleets of available limos and buses. That means if a person needs a stretch limousine, they are going to get a late-model, incredibly luxurious, and well-maintained vehicle. If they are trying to save money on an airport trip, a Lincoln Town Car can offer an incredible amount of luxury as well as a smooth, quiet ride.
Their vehicles also offer privacy with tinted windows and a privacy divider passengers can control.
They also have one of the safest records in the industry.
Whether a person needs a Hummer limo in DC for a small group of teenagers for prom, a bachelor or bachelorette party, or some other special occasion coming up, safety should always be the top concern. DC Limousine Service has been dedicated to hiring only the safest, most experienced drivers, but also putting them through safe driver training, random drug testing, and make sure all of their vehicles go through a multipoint inspection.
They also have the latest GPS navigation technology installed in every vehicle, including their black Hummer limo in DC, which means with the knowledge of their drivers they can get around almost any delay, practically guaranteeing each client is going to reach their destination on time, as scheduled.
https://www.youtube.com/
They also offer immediate billing, short notice availability, and monitor all incoming flights for airport transportation. Their 24/7 customer support line is 202.765.2350. Their website, to make a reservation online, is www.limoserviceDC.net.
About DC Limousine Service:
There are some key aspects that the founders of DC Limousine Service wanted to focus on: safety, reliability, and comfort. They've achieved that with all of their vehicles, and more, having been successful for more than 20 years. They offer immediate billing, can handle short notice reservations, and have one of the largest fleets of limos and buses from which to choose, making them one of the best in the region.
Contact
Limo Service DC
(202) 765-2350
contact@limoservicedc.net
