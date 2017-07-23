News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Monevation Launches a New Service Solutions Called BCYBER Program
As the world goes digital, lots of IOT devices are created yearly, and people and businesses go online; cybersecurity makes its way to the leading charts of global issues. This is where Monevation's BCYBER Program comes into action. It's safe to say that the more cybersecurity activities are integrated into daily business activities and the company strategy, the better. A holistic and systematic cybersecurity approach is advantageous to the whole business.
The ramifications of failing to manage cyber threats might be numerous, immense and unpredictable, going far beyond the IT infrastructure of the corporation and transcending monetary matters. BCYBER Program's methods of gathering data and identification of the business's risks, offers a dynamic solution in dealing with risk, transparency and awareness - helping businesses to use it as a competitive advantage.
While some people believe that cybersecurity is just protecting against malware and viruses, that's actually not entirely the case. In fact, it also serves as a protection against both cybercriminals and hackers who acquires access to PCs to sell or steal data they have gathered. Along with the continuous changes in the marketplace, Monevation has adopted a transparent and flexible approach for its business tools, which is necessary for the delivery of their solutions to the clients and incubators. As the accessibility of tools changes, the focus is to make sure that obsolescence is considered with each project. The available solutions include Local Knowledge and MyMoney ventures, which both offer bespoke services through their talented team of professionals.
About Monevation
Monevation offers an integrated solution for every business in the area of: intellectual property management and review, planning and integrated business operations, tools, continuity planning (BCYBER), and startup solutions in: taxation, accounting, corporate structuring, operations and ongoing updating.
For more information about Monevation, check out their official website at https://monevation.net
Contact
Graham Chee
***@monevation.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse