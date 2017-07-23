News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Check out for a new range of Camper Trailers with Swag Camper and Trailers
Swag Camper and Trailers is now offering a fresh new range of hard floor camper trailers and soft floor camper trailers in Australia with added features.
These Camper Trailers are very much popular in Brisbane and other parts of Australia as well. The attractive and striking locations of Australia have made it an ideal camping destination. Whenever somebody ponders of camping, the first thought that strikes is of course a camper trailer. Nobody could get the true joy of camping without a full-fledged camper trailer. Considering these things and need of the modern campers, the Swag Camper and Trailers comes with a whole new line up of Hard Floor Camper Trailers with additional features and utilities.
The Swag Camper and Trailers are located in Brisbane are among the best and the oldest Camper trailer dealers in Australia. They offer a wide range of camper trailers that include:
• Hard Floor Camper Trailers
• Soft Floor Camper Trailers
• Off Road Camper Trailers
• 4WD Camper Trailers
The advanced Hard Floor Camper Trailers by Swag Campers & Trailers comes with wide body that improves the space inside the trailer. These trailers are now having additional hooks, hangers and utility cables, in order to provide more safety to the camper. Now, you can get your hard floor camper trailer highly customized with the Swag Camper Trailers. You may get the choice wooden panels inside the camper and if you like you can get premium lighting in your camper with your choice upholstery and velvet.
About Swag Camper Trailers:
The Swag Camper Trailers comes with plenty of safety features and that too specially designed safety racks and safety belts for your kids, so that you and your kids can enjoy camping without any worries. Also the Swag Camper Trailers chassis is well built and designed using advanced 3D modeling technology and served to you after successfully passing various strength and safety tests. The Swag Camper Trailers Chassis is build with hard core metal and aluminum to provide immense strength so that it can be used for long high way journeys and even in off roads without giving you any kind of trouble. The suspension system of the Swag Camper Trailers is not less than the advances hydraulic suspension that are used in modern luxury cars and the suspension will provide you utmost comfort and stability even on the Off Roads.
For more information on Swag Camper Trailers, kindly visit their website - https://www.swagcampertrailers.com.au/
Contact
Swag Camper Trailers
***@swagcampertrailers.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse