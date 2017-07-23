Gst Registration And Filing In Delhi

Company registration in delhi, gst registration in delhi, private limited company registration, partnership firm, proprietorship firm registration,

Media Contact

Mr. Patel

9899011565

***@gmail.com Mr. Patel9899011565

End

-- We specialize in small and medium businesses. We understand the difficulty that can occur in operating your own company. We are here to help you to reach your goals and to maximize your company's Profitability. We are serving our clients from more than 21 Years and have many Happy Clients who are with us since the beginning of our Practice.http://www.onlinecompanyregistration.co.in/company-reg.phpWe are one of the most Progressive firms of accounts, GST Registration and filings, Business Advisors, Tax Consultants, based in New Delhi and our basic motive is to give our valuable clients more time to concentrate on their business activities by relieving them of the burden of book-keeping, accounts, secretarial and tax planning issues.We offer a full range of accounting services, including monthly books, payroll, accounts payable, Professional Income tax preparation, Business and financial Consulting and business. Choosing an accountant Tax Advisors or Tax Consultants is a very important business decision. You need an experienced Professional who can serve all your tax planning and financial needs, yet can also provide individual attention and constructive business tax advice.We have a team of specialist who cater to the needs which may be arise in the course of managing issues of an Enterprises, GST registration & filing, Comprising taxation and other legal matters, accounting, internal and statutory audit, and legal compliances. A Private Limited Company is a voluntary association of not less than two and not more than two hundred members, whose liability is limited i.e. the transfer of whose share is limited to its members and who is not allowed to invite the general public to subscribe to its share or debentures. As per company act, 2013 contains the provisions regarding the legal formalities for setting up of a Private Limited Company.We specialize in Providing accountancy services, forms of organization like a Company, LLP, Proprietorship firm, partnership Firm, society, trust and then other legal formalities like opening bank account, ITR return, Import Export code, GST(Goods and Service tax) payroll, book keeping, tax saving and tax advice to small and medium business. Whether you are a Sole Traders, Contractors, Sub-Contractors, or have Limited company