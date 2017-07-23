Introducing Annaborgia Vegan Leathers

The Animal Friends of Planet Earth Will Love You for Wearing Them!

-- Annaborgia is a two-year old vegan fashion label that is run by two women who love fashion, but never even at the expense of our furry or not-so-furry friends. Earlier this year, Annaborgia's creative director and founder, Daniela Degrassi, found two fantastic vegan leathers. The fabrics are a supple black vegan smooth leather (made in Italy) and a beautiful taupe vegan suede leather (from Annaborgia's reliable Japanese supplier, Zentex). These vegan leathers were used to design and produce two classic A-line skirts in each fabric (the London Skirts); a remarkably versatile wrap-around belt in the black vegan leather (the Scarlett belt); and unique little hip-length jacket with bell sleeves and an open front that ties at the jewel neck, also in the black vegan leather (the Sandy Jacket). The London Skirts, the Scarlett Belt, and the Sandy Jacket are produced in small batches by skilled seamstresses in the San Francisco Bay Area or in Italy. All of the pieces maintain the high ethical standards set by Annaborgia for all pieces in each of its capsule collections.The new Annaborgia vegan leathers pair with all of the Annaborgia separates.Both of the London Skirts look beautiful with the reversible white/black and red/black Nessa Tops. When the Nessa Tops are worn out, the look is casual and relaxed. Add the Scarlett Belt to the Nessa Tops and the whole look gets elevated to a more sophisticated aesthetic. Either way, the looks exude the ethical glamour ethos of the Annaborgia brand.The Sandy Jacket is a perfect cover-up for any of the Annaborgia looks. The style of the jacket makes it suitable for any occasion from casual to formal. The jewel neckline and bell sleeves of the jacket make it a perfect complement to top off the Stella Dresses when the weather cools, or when the social occasion calls for a less precious demeanor.The Scarlett Belt was made on a whim by fabric left over from the first sample of the black vegan leather London Skirt and it has turned out to be one of Annaborgia's most versatile and popular pieces.In addition to cinching the Nessa Top, the Scarlett Belt transforms the look of the Stella Dress from loose and flowy to nipped in, sharp, and sexy. For those intimated by the open lace panels of the Ariel Top, the Scarlett Belt reins in the panels and provides shape to the top adding versatility to this unique top.With the Annaborgia vegan leather capsule collection, you will look great, feel great, and your animal friends will love you for it.The Annaborgia vegan leather pieces are available for sale at www.annaborgia.com.High Res Images of the individual items can be viewed at: