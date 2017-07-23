News By Tag
YOUNG, HOT and HATING IT - an interview with Kris Kidd
Erica Marney, Threading Twine (http://www.threadingtwine.org)
What was the first piece you ever wrote and thought "I can do something with this?"
It was never really about 'doing' anything with the writing. Even now, when I write, I try to do it without the pressure of trying to figure out what it could potentially end up 'being.' For me, it's always been more about the catharsis of the process itself. When I started out, I was posting a bunch of long winded and hyper-emotional streams of consciousness on Tumblr. At the time, that was my way of coping.
The publisher of my first two books reached out to me when I was about 19 years old and asked if I had anything I wanted to put out into the world. I was hesitant at first, but we worked together and ended up releasing my first book when I was 20.
What does your writing process look like?
That's all in shift at the moment. I used to take the old Hemingway mantra way too close to heart and stay up all night writing and drinking. For the last six months or so, I've been trying to write during the day and treat it more like a job. I think there's more longevity in that, both in terms of my mental/emotional health and the writing itself.
I know a lot of writers don't, but I love listening to music while I write. If I have a specific idea for the tone of whatever it is that I'm working on, I feel like the music I listen to helps me stay in line with that.
How did you decide to share such personal stories?
Like I said, at first it was just my way of dealing with the circumstances of the life that I was living. I treated Tumblr more like a diary than anything else. It was never a conscious decision to share my story with 'the masses,' or whatever, but I think that allowed me to be super vulnerable. Anyway, it's too late to turn back now. Haha!
Writing is my way of processing things. The process is very therapeutic for me. I try to write every day. I feel super imbalanced if I don't.
Have you experienced any sort of discrimination in the writing industry or as a writer in general?
Not really, no. I mean, I know there are a lot of people who think my work 'glamorizes' serious mental health and substance abuse issues, but I completely disagree with that. I have struggled with these issues for a very long time, and I write about those struggles as I've experienced them. There's nothing glamorous about it. I do sometimes use dark humor in my work, and I can see where that upsets people, but I am also a firm believer that you need to be able to laugh at yourself.
What do you do outside of writing?
Writing's been pretty all-consuming for the last few months, but it's a very isolating process, so I have to make sure I get out and socialize every once in awhile. I've got a very small and tight-knit group of friends, so when I'm not working, I'm usually spending time with them.
I've been working as a model for the better half of a decade now. It's all such a blur. I'm kind of desensitized to the whole thing. It's just a job. I think it's important to treat it as such.
If you could cast an actor to play you in a Hollywood adaptation of your life, who would it be?
90's Macaulay Culkin.
What do you want your tombstone to say?
Young, hot, and hating it.
Any tips for young writers still in high school?
Write every day! Sitting down for just an hour a day and forcing yourself to write, even if you don't feel like it, and even if the writing ends up being terrible, still produces content. The greatest thing about writing is editing. Also, high school is such great source material. Haha!
What can we expect from you in the future?
Who knows? I've been attempting to make the transition into creative fiction and I'm currently workshopping my first novel at UCLA, so I guess we'll see where that takes me.
