Laut.de Names The Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven "30 Female Acts In Metal"

"The Great Kat. Violin Virtuoso, Shredding Guitar Goddess and quite modest. The Great Kat is unique in the metal circus."
 
 
LAUT.DE NAMES THE GREAT KAT "30 FEMALE ACTS IN METAL
 
NEW YORK - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- LAUT.DE NAMES THE GREAT KAT REINCARNATION of BEETHOVEN in "30 FEMALE ACTS IN METAL"!

"THE GREAT KAT. Violin Virtuoso, Shredding Guitar Goddess and quite modest. THE GREAT KAT is unique in the metal circus. When she started playing the guitar at the Juilliard School, her love for Viennese classical music quickly mixed with speed metal. Whether it is with classic covers, Beethoven or with her own compositions 'Satan Goes To Church', one thing is certain: the woman is an absolute cult with the Hard-Core Kat-Slaves." - by Sven, Laut.de
READ at http://www.laut.de/News/Die-Frau-in-der-Musik-Folge-7:-Metal-28-07-2017-13834/Seite-12   & http://www.laut.de/News/Die-Frau-in-der-Musik-Folge-7:-Metal-28-07-2017-13834

BEETHOVEN/GREAT KAT PHOTO: http://www.greatkat.com/08/dvd/beethovens5thsymphonyscreen5-1920x1080.jpg

PRESS/TV/RADIO: Get your FREE CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" CD featuring Beethoven's "5th Symphony" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews:  contact: Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com
631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664
http://www.greatkat.com

READ at http://www.laut.de/News/Die-Frau-in-der-Musik-Folge-7:-Me...

#1 on AMAZON JAPAN "COOK" VIDEOS: THE GREAT KAT'S NEW "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE" http://amzn.to/2uSS0sz
WATCH "CHEF GREAT KAT" VIDEO Free on AMAZON PRIME:
AMAZON U.S.: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278
U.K.: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/aw/d/B0741TFKQ9
GERMANY: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0741SNV1B
JAPAN: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B0741PLMSF

For RADIO/TV SHOWS: The Great Kat's BLISTERING Guitar/Violin Opus BEETHOVEN'S "5th SYMPHONY":
Spotify:  https://open.spotify.com/track/249pl3T62698RZgSuMc4fo
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethovens-fifth-symphony/id453271734?i=453271768

https://youtu.be/x_ihPz7cBVA



FOODIES MEET BEETHOVEN – WORLD PREMIERE of "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE" on AMAZON VIDEO!
Hilarious New Cooking Video: FREE on AMAZON PRIME at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278
New "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni and Cheese" Cooking Video features Chef Great Kat – The World's Fastest Guitar/Violin Shredder – flexing her culinary & guitar chops and cooking Beethoven's Favorite Comfort Food - "Macaroni & Cheese" while Shredding Beethoven's 5th! The Mac & Cheese tasting takes place at "Beethoven's Café," as Beethoven's Image oversees the action.
Kat says: "WUNDERBAR!!" From Upcoming New Great Kat DVD!
WATCH at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278

PHOTOS:
Chef Cover: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatvideo9logo4-1200x1600.jpg
Mac & Cheese Tasting: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatvideo32logo2.jpg
Shredding Beethoven: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatvideo23logo2.jpg
Recipe: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatstill32logo2.jpg
Foodies Meet Beethoven: http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatstill27logo3.jpg

The Great Kat Web Site http://www.greatkat.com

NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com

About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.com

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPR
Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias=aps&field-keywords=%22great+kat%22&rh=i:aps,k:%22great+kat%22
The Great Kat is Distributed Worldwide by MVD Entertainment Group https://mvdb2b.com/?site_id=label&vendor=THOMAS
