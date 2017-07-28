News By Tag
Laut.de Names The Great Kat Reincarnation of Beethoven "30 Female Acts In Metal"
"The Great Kat. Violin Virtuoso, Shredding Guitar Goddess and quite modest. The Great Kat is unique in the metal circus."
"THE GREAT KAT. Violin Virtuoso, Shredding Guitar Goddess and quite modest. THE GREAT KAT is unique in the metal circus. When she started playing the guitar at the Juilliard School, her love for Viennese classical music quickly mixed with speed metal. Whether it is with classic covers, Beethoven or with her own compositions 'Satan Goes To Church', one thing is certain: the woman is an absolute cult with the Hard-Core Kat-Slaves."
FOODIES MEET BEETHOVEN – WORLD PREMIERE of "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE" on AMAZON VIDEO!
Hilarious New Cooking Video: FREE on AMAZON PRIME at https://www.amazon.com/
New "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni and Cheese" Cooking Video features Chef Great Kat – The World's Fastest Guitar/Violin Shredder – flexing her culinary & guitar chops and cooking Beethoven's Favorite Comfort Food - "Macaroni & Cheese" while Shredding Beethoven's 5th! The Mac & Cheese tasting takes place at "Beethoven's Café," as Beethoven's Image oversees the action.
Kat says: "WUNDERBAR!!" From Upcoming New Great Kat DVD!
NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"
