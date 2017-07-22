 
Waxing Salon Offers Anal Bleaching

Wax Hair Removal Bar is a waxing salon that offers typical waxing services as well as some unique offerings like male body waxing and anal bleaching.
 
LAS VEGAS - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Wax Hair Removal Bar, the premier waxing salon in Las Vegas as well as Vancouver Canada, offers many services to its customers over and above body waxing.  Although they are most obviously recognized for their hair removal services, they also offer both teeth whitening and anal bleaching. While the teeth whitening may be available at most dentists, the anal bleaching is a more difficult to find service.  Those interested in anal bleaching typically had to purchase a kit and do it themselves at home, which ultimately would potentially result in mediocre results or even damage to the area that is being treated.  In order to satisfy customer demand for the lightening of intimate areas in a professional setting, Wax Hair Removal Bar provides the service.

Wax Hair Removal Bar is different than a typical waxing salon.  Generally, waxing studios are created to feel like a spa, and offer a relaxing and feminine setting.  Wax Hair Removal Bar positions itself as a professional and almost medical setup that performs services for both men and women, and also offers hard to find services like anal bleaching.  For this reason, the presentation is decidedly more unisex and is not designed to provide relaxation.  Instead, you get a quality service performed in a professional setting for a good price.  You do not pay extra for frills like waterfalls and candles, you pay for waxing services, teeth whitening and anal bleaching.  Your provider will be professionally trained and you will be treated as though you are visiting a doctor's office. Wax Hair Removal Bar can be reached through their website at http://www.waxhairremovalbar.com.

Click to Share