Submit Your Community Events and Regional News from the State of Illinois at CRWE World

-- CRWEWorld.com announces that it wants to know what matters to the people living in the State of Illinois. The company welcomes your news and event submissions.Start blogging and share what matters to you with the world instantly by submitting your articles, news and events, as well as things to do around your area at no cost on CRWE World.Sign up at by going to () and clicking on "Post on CRWE World", then on "Login", followed by clicking on "SignUp".Some of the Most Populated Cities in the State of Illinois are:Chicago, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/chicago/25979/homeAurora, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/aurora/26069/homeBelleville, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/belleville/26874/homeBerwyn, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/berwyn/25987/homeBloomington, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/bloomington/26630/homeChampaign, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/champaign/26702/homeDecatur, ILDeKalb, ILDes Plaines, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/des-plaines/25816/homeElgin, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/elgin/25902/homeElmhurst, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/elmhurst/25907/homeEvanston, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/evanston/25973/homeJoliet, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/joliet/26011/homeMoline, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/moline/26397/homeNaperville, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/naperville/26100/homePeoria, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/peoria/26597/homeRockford, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/rockford/26348/homeSpringfield, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/springfield/27169/homeWaukegan, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/waukegan/25865/homeWheaton, ILhttp://crweworld.com/usa/il/wheaton/25961/home"The U.S. Census Bureau recently estimated the population of the State of Illinois at about 12.8 million, representing a tremendous market opportunity for CRWE WORLD's marketing and advertising services" said Mike Zaman, President /CEO of Crown Equity Holdings Inc.* If you live in a different part of the country or a different part of the world, and you want to share your news and events with an audience in a specific location, you can do so by using the "Change City" button.About CRWE WORLDCRWE WORLD ( www.crweworld.com ), owned and operated by Crown Equity Holdings Inc., is a network of community targeted sites. Its goal is to be a one-stop shop for the various needs of online consumers.CRWE WORLD's visibility is available to consumers and other audience's communities in 184 countries, 56 dependent territories and their respective cities or communities. CRWE WORLD also provides businesses a tool to target potential consumers in a specific location, such as within a certain zip code (there are approximately 7.3 million ZIP / Postal codes available in the platform).About Crown Equity Holdings Inc.Together with its digital network of websites, Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (CRWE) provides and offers advertising branding, marketing solutions and services to boost customer awareness, as well as merchant visibility as a worldwide online multi-media publisher. The company focuses on the distribution of information for the purpose of bringing together its targeted audience and the advertisers that want to reach them. Its advertising services cover and connect a range of marketing specialties, as well as provide search engine optimization for clients interested in online media awareness. Crown Equity Holdings' objective is making its CRWE WORLD (www.crweworld.com)endeavor into a global online news and information source, as well as a global one stop shop for various distinct products and services. The company launches, invests and manages select businesses, projects and real estate endeavors. For more information regarding Crown Equity Holdings Inc., please visit: http://www.crownequityholdings.com.This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Contact:Mike Zaman President/CEO702-683-8946info@crownequityholdings.comSource: Crown Equity Holdings Inc.