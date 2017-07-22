 
LG Chem Power Inc. CEO Named Technologist of the Year

Denise Gray is a respected leader in the Battery Management Systems industry
 
 
BALTIMORE - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- LG Chem Power Inc.'s CEO Denise Gray has been named Technologist of the Year by Women of Color Magazine. Ms. Gray will receive her award at the Women of Color (WOC) in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Conference in Detroit, Michigan, October 5-7, 2017.

The Women of Color STEM Conference hosts award ceremonies for women who create innovation and inspiration wherever they go, opening up opportunities to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

"It's an honor to be selected for this prestigious award," said Ms. Gray. "LG Chem Power Inc's goal is to be the North American center of excellence for vehicle and energy storage applications. It's an honor to be named personally, and as an organization, to such an elite list."

Women of Color STEM awards are made based on a peer-review of hundreds of nominations submitted by organizations and employers across the country.

Located in Troy, Michigan, at the heart of the automotive industry, LG Chem Power Inc. is a North American subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd., one of the world's largest producers of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles and commercial, military, conversion, and portable equipment applications.

LG Chem Power Inc. was formed in 2000 in the United States as a local source for the research, development, engineering, design, and packaging of lithium-ion batteries.

About Ms. Denise Gray

Denise Gray is president of LG Chem Power Inc. (LGCPI), the North American subsidiary of lithium-ion battery maker, LG Chem (LGC), Korea. In this position, she has overall responsibility for the strategic direction, engineering and business development activities of the business.

Prior to joining LGCPI, Gray served as vice president of Electrification Powertrain Engineering at AVL List, GmbH, where she was responsible for AVL's Electrification Business Unit. She is respected in the industry as the director of Global Battery Systems Engineering at General Motors, where her team successfully developed and launched the lithium-ion battery system used in the Chevrolet Volt, working closely with the LG Chem team. The Volt uses LG Chem battery cells produced at the company's plant in Holland, Michigan.

Gray received her MS in Engineering Management of Technology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Kettering University.

About Women of Color STEM Conference

The Women of Color STEM Conference puts you face to face with employers trying to fill their STEM positions. Whether you're a new college graduate seeking your first degree-related job or a mid-level professional keeping an eye out for new companies, you get countless networking opportunities. STEM mentors and role models help you find your footing in the industry. You connect with people who have been in your shoes and know exactly what you're going through. Make new friends and valuable professional connections.

For more information, please visit http://intouch.ccgmag.com or call 410-244-7101.

About Career Communications Group, Inc.

Career Communications Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 with to promote significant achievement in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. We offer inspiring magazines, award-winning syndicated television programs, and national conferences to reach hundreds of thousands of students and professionals who share these traits. Our products reach a diverse audience drawn from diverse and inclusive associations and organizations. For more information about CCG and its communities, please visit the company's website at http://intouch.ccgmag.com or call 410 244 7101

