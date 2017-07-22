Contemporary Fusion Reviews begins single, EP and Video critique services

Are you an artist who needs critiques of your upcoming release?

-- Contemporary Fusion Reviews magazine editor and publisher Dick Metcalf announced on July 25th, 2017 that artists and bands may now submit their singles, EP's and Videos in for critique, a service that is sorely needed in today's ever-expanding digital music scene.Metcalf said, "A whole new world of musical adventure and opportunity is now available via digital music; when I first started addressing the question of online reviewing, the quality of videos posted was far lower than it is today". After 100's of inquiries about critiquing this type of material, it was decided that it would be a worthwhile effort and provide value-added to artists, bands and the lstening audience.Dick Metcalf has nearly 30 years of experience in reviewing music, and a unique ability to critique it, since he was (for many years) a very active keyboard performer and composer.Artists who are interested should email the contact address in this press release to learn how to be considered for the new services.