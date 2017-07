U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Forum, Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Park Hyatt New York

Embassy of Uzbekistan pleased to announce that U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Forum is to be organized during the visit of H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to the UN General Assembly.

-- Embassy of Uzbekistan pleased to announce thatto the UN General Assembly.8.00 am - 12.30 pmWednesday, September 20, 2017Onyx Room, Park Hyatt New York153 West 57th Street,New York, New York, USA, 10019Forum organized jointly with the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, Business Council for International Understanding, AmCham Uzbekistan, Export DC and brings together representatives of Uzbek and US government officials, public and private sector executives.The goal of the Forum is to introduce trade and investment projects and provide opportunity for US companies to enter into a new fast growing market that offers good prospects for business.U.S.- Uzbekistan Business Forum is an excellent venue to develop new partnerships and generate new business opportunities.To RSVP or if you have questions, require additional information contact us: https://www.aucconline.com https://www.uzbekistan.org