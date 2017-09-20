 
U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Forum, Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Park Hyatt New York

Embassy of Uzbekistan pleased to announce that U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Forum is to be organized during the visit of H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to the UN General Assembly.
 
WASHINGTON - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Embassy of Uzbekistan pleased to announce that U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Forum is to be organized during the visit of H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to the UN General Assembly.

8.00 am - 12.30 pm

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Onyx Room, Park Hyatt New York

153 West 57th Street,

New York, New York, USA, 10019

Forum organized jointly with the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, Business Council for International Understanding, AmCham Uzbekistan, Export DC and brings together representatives of Uzbek and US government officials, public and private sector executives.

The goal of the Forum is to introduce trade and investment projects and provide opportunity for US companies to enter into a new fast growing market that offers good prospects for business.

U.S.- Uzbekistan Business Forum is an excellent venue to develop new partnerships and generate new business opportunities.
To RSVP or if you have questions, require additional information contact us: https://www.aucconline.com

https://www.uzbekistan.org

The American-Uzbekistan
Chamber of Commerce
***@aucconline.com
