New Sunrise Café opening soon at Sun Toyota Will be serving up gourmet meals and snacks for breakfast, lunch and dinner HOLIDAY, Fla. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Toyota will soon unveil its new Sunrise Café inside its state-of-the- art showroom located at 3001 US Highway 19 in Holiday, Florida. Set to open in early August, the new Sunrise Café will feature an eclectic menu of gourmet meal options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and desserts.



Guests will be able to preorder by phone, computer, mobile device, or kiosk for faster pickup service. If diners need their food delivered, Sunrise Café plans to partner with an on-demand mobile delivery service beginning in late August. All-day food service will be open during showroom hours of Monday through Saturday (8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.).



The new café will be managed by Sharon Kerrigan, who also manages two other restaurants inside Morgan Auto Group dealerships — Brandon Honda and Toyota of Tampa Bay. They have become popular, local eateries for shoppers, employees and the public.



Fans who knew Chef Luis Trinidad from Cheddars in Brandon will want to stop by the new Sunrise Café, where he will again be creating delicacies from scratch for hungry diners. His specialties include twisted milkshakes made with wild berries and lavender (and other delectable flavors), as well as their famous homemade potato chips that accompany every sandwich.



With a focus on healthy, affordable food choices made with fresh ingredients, many dishes can be customized to diners' taste preferences. There will be a wide variety of breakfast sandwiches or more hearty offerings to start the day, alongside appetizers, flatbreads, salads with homemade dressings, and a tempting array of sandwiches, wraps and burgers, including salmon and a veggie burger. Children will find many of their favorite foods on the menu. Signature desserts range from hot fudge choices to home-style apple cobbler and ice cream.



Watch for more information about the official opening date of the Sunrise Café by visiting



The hallmark of a Morgan Auto Group dealership is its keen focus on impeccable customer service and engagement. Sun Toyota is located at 3001 US Highway 19 just south of SR 54 in Holiday, FL 34691 on the border with New Port Richey. For more information, call 727.478.0070 or visit



