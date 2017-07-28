 
News By Tag
* Hotel Cafe
* Win
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Interview: Nova Miller Plans Her Debut US Performance at Hotel Cafe!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hotel Cafe
Win
Free

Industry:
Music

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Nova Miller is no ordinary sixteen year old. She's gifted with an incredible five octave vocal range, and she's a multi-instrumentalist and has some amazing dance skills. She has a retro pop swag, and her soulful vocal and storytelling lyrics separate her from her peers. She's finally going to make her debut in the US, and you can win tickets!

Nova Miller will be playing at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on August 10th! To enter: download the Thrillcall app, set your location to Los Angeles, locate the giveaway, and follow the on-screen prompts.

Thrillcall: You are playing your very first US show at Hotel Cafe on August 10th! What does this experience mean to you?

Nova Miller: Yes, it's really exciting! First of all, I hope to have a really good time, connect with international fans and hope that this will mark the beginning of an epic musical journey. It's especially exciting to be playing in such a legendary venue in Hollywood.

TC: This may be your first show in America, but you filmed the music video for "Singin in the Rain" in Los Angeles. Are you excited to be back?

NM: That's right! I really have a special connection to LA. From the first time I came here, I felt like this was where I belonged. I'm a few years older since we were here last so I see things a little differently and my music has grown so much since "Singin in the Rain" so I feel like that brings a whole new energy and purpose to this trip.

TC: I heard that you once met John Legend and spoke with him about writing songs together in the future. Dish!

NM: My manager is good friends with John so she introduced us and he told me he's a big fan of my music so hopefully that will happen but he's a busy guy. My favorite artists are Bruno Mars, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd but I really try to listen to who my favorite artists are inspired by. Like I know Bruno Mars was a big fan of Michael Jackson and Michael Jackson loved James Brown. I like to do my homework 😉

***** Read the rest of the interview: http://blog.thrillcall.com/2017/07/28/interview-nova-mill...

See Nova Miller live at Hotel Cafe on 8/10! Download the Thrillcall app here: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?utm_source=PRLog&utm_m...
End
Source:
Email:***@thrillcall.com Email Verified
Tags:Hotel Cafe, Win, Free
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thrillcall PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share