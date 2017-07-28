News By Tag
Interview: Nova Miller Plans Her Debut US Performance at Hotel Cafe!
Nova Miller will be playing at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on August 10th! To enter: download the Thrillcall app, set your location to Los Angeles, locate the giveaway, and follow the on-screen prompts.
Thrillcall: You are playing your very first US show at Hotel Cafe on August 10th! What does this experience mean to you?
Nova Miller: Yes, it's really exciting! First of all, I hope to have a really good time, connect with international fans and hope that this will mark the beginning of an epic musical journey. It's especially exciting to be playing in such a legendary venue in Hollywood.
TC: This may be your first show in America, but you filmed the music video for "Singin in the Rain" in Los Angeles. Are you excited to be back?
NM: That's right! I really have a special connection to LA. From the first time I came here, I felt like this was where I belonged. I'm a few years older since we were here last so I see things a little differently and my music has grown so much since "Singin in the Rain" so I feel like that brings a whole new energy and purpose to this trip.
TC: I heard that you once met John Legend and spoke with him about writing songs together in the future. Dish!
NM: My manager is good friends with John so she introduced us and he told me he's a big fan of my music so hopefully that will happen but he's a busy guy. My favorite artists are Bruno Mars, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd but I really try to listen to who my favorite artists are inspired by. Like I know Bruno Mars was a big fan of Michael Jackson and Michael Jackson loved James Brown. I like to do my homework 😉
Read the rest of the interview: http://blog.thrillcall.com/
See Nova Miller live at Hotel Cafe on 8/10! Download the Thrillcall app here: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?
