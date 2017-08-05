 
Lynn University announces Jan McArt's New Play Readings Series 2017-2018

 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lynn University announces 2017–2018

Jan McArt's New Play Readings Series

Tickets on sale for Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center performances

   House of Gabor:  Oct. 30
   Starmaker: Jan. 22
   Widow on the Loose: Feb. 12
   A Home: March 12

BOCA RATON, Florida, August 7, 2017 Lynn University and Producer Jan McArt, director of theatre arts program development, are announcing the upcoming series of Jan McArt's New Play Readings. Under the leadership and guidance of McArt, this program develops new plays by highly acclaimed playwrights through staged readings.

Tony Finstrom is associate producer and Wayne Rudisill is resident director of this four-part series. Readings will be held October through March at the university's Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. Series tickets are $36.

Oct. 30

House of Gabor

A new play by Tony Finstrom

Directed by Wayne Rudisill

Starring Jan McArt

   Monday: 7:30 p.m.

It's Vegas. It's New Year's Eve. It's 1953. Come join Zsa Zsa & Co. for a peek at a bygone world full of mink and Champagne and… men.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $10

Jan. 22

Starmaker

A new play by Michael Leeds

Directed by Andy Rogow

   Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Based on the true story of Hollywood super-agent Henry Willson and his relationship with his super-client Rock Hudson–as told by Henry himself with a Greek chorus composed of his other famous clients

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $10

Feb. 12

Widow on the Loose

A new play by Jay Stuart

Directed by Michael McKeever

Starring Jan McArt

   Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Can a middle-age matron find happiness with a younger Chinese man who speaks no English (and how will they play Scrabble)? Is it acceptable for a married woman to make love to a preacher, a car salesman and a mysterious hotel guest who keeps changing his identity? And, if a bellman has an affair with a guest, is it reasonable to expect a tip?

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $10

March 12

A Home

A new drama by Dan Clancy

Directed by John Tolley

   Monday: 7:30 p.m.

This play traces the family history of the Reddingtons—father, mother, daughter and son—over a period of 60 years. The action takes place in a Brooklyn brownstone, but their story will resonate with everyone.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $10

How to purchase tickets

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University

The 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.

Live at Lynn Contact:

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc.  +1 561-756-4298   gary@pr-bs.net

Lynn University Contact:

Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University  +1 561-237-7629   JDAria@lynn.edu
