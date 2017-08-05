Lynn University announces Jan McArt's New Play Readings Series 2017-2018

Starmarker

End

-- Lynn University announces 2017–2018Jan McArt's New Play Readings SeriesTickets on sale for Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center performancesHouse of Gabor: Oct. 30Starmaker:Jan. 22Widow on the Loose: Feb. 12A Home: March 12BOCA RATON, Florida, August 7, 2017 Lynn University and Producer Jan McArt, director of theatre arts program development, are announcing the upcoming series of Jan McArt's New Play Readings. Under the leadership and guidance of McArt, this program develops new plays by highly acclaimed playwrights through staged readings.Tony Finstrom is associate producer and Wayne Rudisill is resident director of this four-part series. Readings will be held October through March at the university's Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. Series tickets are $36.Oct. 30House of GaborA new play by Tony FinstromDirected by Wayne RudisillStarring Jan McArtMonday:7:30 p.m.It's Vegas. It's New Year's Eve. It's 1953. Come join Zsa Zsa & Co. for a peek at a bygone world full of mink and Champagne and… men.Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $10Jan. 22StarmakerA new play by Michael LeedsDirected by Andy RogowMonday:7:30 p.m.Based on the true story of Hollywood super-agent Henry Willson and his relationship with his super-client Rock Hudson–as told by Henry himself with a Greek chorus composed of his other famous clientsLocation: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $10Feb. 12Widow on the LooseA new play by Jay StuartDirected by Michael McKeeverStarring Jan McArtMonday:7:30 p.m.Can a middle-age matron find happiness with a younger Chinese man who speaks no English (and how will they play Scrabble)? Is it acceptable for a married woman to make love to a preacher, a car salesman and a mysterious hotel guest who keeps changing his identity? And, if a bellman has an affair with a guest, is it reasonable to expect a tip?Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $10March 12A HomeA new drama by Dan ClancyDirected by John TolleyMonday:7:30 p.m.This play traces the family history of the Reddingtons—father, mother, daughter and son—over a period of 60 years. The action takes place in a Brooklyn brownstone, but their story will resonate with everyone.Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: $10How to purchase ticketsTickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.About Lynn UniversityLynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn among the top three most innovative and international schools in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn UniversityThe 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.Live at Lynn Contact:Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. +1 561-756-4298 gary@pr-bs.netLynn University Contact:Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University +1 561-237-7629 JDAria@lynn.edu