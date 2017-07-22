PHOTO OP: 200 Teachers to Attend Back-to-School Garden Conference at Mounts Botanical Garden

End

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County toHost Inaugural Back to School Garden ConferenceFor Nearly 200 Teachers on July 31-August 1, 2017WHAT:Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County will welcome nearly 200 public school teachers, administrators and guest speakers at an inaugural Back to School Garden Conference, July 31-August 1, 2017. School Food Service of the School District of Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the UF/IFAS Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension, is facilitating this 2-day event. The purpose of this 2-day learning conference is to bring together educators, extension agents, corporate sponsors, and non-profits who are all working to expand teachers' understanding about health and wellness, school garden design, and how to effectively engage children with gardens and the natural landscape.The Back to School Garden Conference at Mounts will include docent-led Garden tours, panel discussions and breakout sessions on a variety of informative topics, including Sustainable School Gardens, Water Conservation:Let Every Drop Count, The ABCs of School Vegetable Gardens, Garden to Cafeteria Tips, The World of Hydroponics, and more.WHEN:The best time for a Photo Op?Monday, July 31 – between 9 am and 3 pmWHO:Available for interview will be:+ Rochelle Wolberg,Curator-Director of Mounts Botanical Garden+ Jeannine Rizzo, M.P.S.Wellness Coordinator-School Based Wellness & School Garden Liaison for the School District of Palm Beach County, School Food Service Dept.WHERE:In the Exhibit Hall of Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. The Garden is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden is open every day (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.On-Site Media Contact:Terri NeilMarketing-Membership Director at Mounts Botanical garden561-233.1730tneil@pbcgov.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net