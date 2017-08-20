 
New Cd And Digital Release From The Great Nw King Of Jazz And Blues

Charlie Saibel - Park Bench Muse is Charlie's 3rd self-produced CD
 
LACEY, Wash. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Zzaj Productions & Charlie Saibel music are pleased to announce the release of Charlie's newest all-original contemporary vocal jazz and blues album, his hottest collection of songs to date!  This release features Charlie in the most intimate and mellow recording he's ever created.  All the way from songs like "Juju Gettin Out", which will remind you of back streets in late-night New Orleans, to the boogie-down high-energy of "At The Movies", Charlie wrote all the lyrics and played each & every note on these great tunes.

    Zzaj Productions is proud to be representing Charlie on his latest effort; we've helped him with several of his other albums, and can honestly say that his artistry is shining more brilliantly on this superb release than ever before.

The album release party is scheduled for:

Sunday, 20 August 2017
Rhythm & Rye
Olympia, WA 98503

Please help us by spreading the word to all your friends.  CD's will be on sale at the door, where you can also purchase tickets

Artist info at http://charliesaibel.com

Media Contact
Zzaj Productions
3608701128
***@gmail.com
