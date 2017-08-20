News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Cd And Digital Release From The Great Nw King Of Jazz And Blues
Charlie Saibel - Park Bench Muse is Charlie's 3rd self-produced CD
Zzaj Productions is proud to be representing Charlie on his latest effort; we've helped him with several of his other albums, and can honestly say that his artistry is shining more brilliantly on this superb release than ever before.
The album release party is scheduled for:
Sunday, 20 August 2017
Rhythm & Rye
Olympia, WA 98503
Please help us by spreading the word to all your friends. CD's will be on sale at the door, where you can also purchase tickets
Artist info at http://charliesaibel.com
Media Contact
Zzaj Productions
3608701128
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse