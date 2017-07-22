News By Tag
The Break Brings New Meaning to the Phrase Tasty Waves at Georgia's LanierWorld
Rico Cunnington – Founder of Rico's World Kitchen and The Brunch Apothecary – Introduces New Dining Concept to Lanier Islands' Fans and Foodies
"As a frequent patron of Rico's World Kitchen, I am consistently impressed with the quality of the food," explained Mike Williams, CEO for Lanier Islands. "I met with Rico several times to discuss bringing something new to the Islands. It's clear that Rico's concept of food comes from a very different place, so we felt he was the ideal partner to bring a unique dining experience to our guests. Far from your typical 'waterpark fare', the menu at The Break contains fresh ingredients and thoroughly original recipes. My personal favorite is the Tuna Hawaiian Hero with seared ahi tuna and seared pineapple – offering a true taste of the tropics. In addition to more choices, we hope The Break rounds out a more complete experience for our guests. We're extremely focused on continuous improvement of the guest experience at the Islands and The Break is a great fit for that focus."
Open at 11 a.m. seven days a week throughout the LanierWorld season, The Break offers a menu consisting mainly of sandwiches such as:
· Cuban Traditionale – Layer after delicious layer of marinated pork, sliced ham, mayo, mustard, pickle and swiss cheese – all served within pressed bread with a side of mojo dipping sauce
· Gold Rush Brisket – Grilled potato bun topped with house smoked brisket, signature Georgia gold slaw and spicy craft pickles
· Rowdy Rooster – Hand-battered chicken breast layered with jalapeño goddess sauce, mayo, lettuce, tomato and Irish white cheddar set atop a grilled potato bun
· Bahn Mi Bao Buns – For a little Asian fusion flair, we take Chasu pork belly and layer it with pickled daikon and carrot, fresh cucumber, jalapeños, soy glaze and sriracha aioli, then serve it all atop steamed bao buns
· Great Break Steak Sandwich – This "stick to your ribs" slice of heaven starts with grilled French bread, stuffed with garlic roasted strip loin, Portobello mushroom and Havarti cheese, drizzled with horseradish cream, mayo and truffle oil.
Additional sandwiches include the Tuna Hawaiian Hero and Louisiana Po-Boys with the choice of golden-fried fish, shrimp or oysters (when available). Add-ons include parmesan truffle fries, tomato cucumber salad and camellia red beans and rice. For the little ones, The Break offers kid-friendly fare such as hand-battered chicken tenders, fried shrimp, corn dog bites and grilled cheese sandwiches.
"We wanted to bring a taste of what we do at Rico's World Kitchen to the lake," explained Cunnington. "I grew up in Buford and remember coming to Lake Lanier since I was a little boy. I've always wanted to open a concept near the water. The Break serves as a nice bookend to Sunset Cove Café on the other end of the park. In keeping with our location in Family Fun Park, we create a family atmosphere with counter service and covered pavilion seating. We're also looking to expand our menu on Friday evenings with an all-you-can-
Access to The Break is free to LanierWorld daily admission ticket and season pass holders. For just $10, guests can purchase a Dining Access Pass – which includes a $10 voucher to be used at any LanierWorld dining establishment, including The Break. For just $15, guests can purchase a Beach Access Pass – which includes access to the half-mile stretch of white sandy beach at LanierWorld as well as a $10 voucher to be used at any LanierWorld dining establishment, including The Break. Since closing hours at The Break vary due to park hours and the weather, Cunnington suggests calling ahead at 770-406-3481. To learn more about LanierWorld and its attractions, please visit www.lanierislands.com.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. Having received the coveted TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence four years in a row, Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
