Fashion Umbrella Foundation redesigns production schedule to elevate organizational programs

 
 
BALTIMORE - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fashion Umbrella Foundation is reaching its starting point for its 10th annual fundraiser, Baltimore Fashion Week on August 11 – 13, 2017.  With the event quickly approaching the decision has been made to keep a more directed focus on the Foundation's programs and the events that surround it

"Being the producer of this event, it is important and extremely critical to evaluate the design of the event daily, which could mean pulling an event that does not seem to fit the Organization's path.  To remove the kick-off party was not an easy decision, but a business decision" stated Nixon, Founder – Fashion Umbrella Foundation.

Reaching this decision has not been easy for the Founder, but it's a decision that needed to be examined with care and handled delicately.  Although the Kick-Off party on August 5 has been removed from the event schedule, the Foundation has focused all its energy on the upcoming "Bowling for Education", a fundraiser to raise money for the "Back-to-School: REFRESH" program that provides school supplies to elementary schools to help replenish supplies exhausted during the first two quarters of the school session.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. the Foundation will host its first annual bowling party at the Mustang Alley's Bar, Bowling and Bistro located at 1300 Bank Street, Second Floor, Downtown Baltimore near Harbor East (a staple fundraising event moving forward).

The Fashion Umbrella Foundation has reserved a private room for its supporters, culinary buffet, and bowling.  The Foundation will also be awarding a trophy to members of the winning team, who will be named "2017 Fashion Umbrella Bowlers".

The remaining production schedule will continue with the runway shows featuring 24 designers from as far as Africa and as close as Baltimore.  Baltimore Fashion Week is the largest fundraiser organized by the Fashion Umbrella Foundation to raise money for its scholarship award for freshman and sophomore college students.

Saturday, will be the inaugural event "Sneaker Speak" where a panelist of well-known sneakerhead representatives will be present to talk about nothing but SNEAKERS.  The Foundation is excited about its 10th anniversary placement and look forward to meeting each of its guests old and new.  Proceeds from the "Sneaker Speak" will be allocated to the sneaker drive organized by Footage Society of Laurel.

Tickets for all the events can be purchased through the event website Baltimore Fashion Week (http://www.baltimore-fashionweek.com/) and Eventbrite.  For questions or comments forward them to info@thefashionumbrella.org.

Fashion Umbrella Foundation
Source:Fashion Umbrella Foundation
Email:***@thefashionumbrella.org Email Verified
Click to Share