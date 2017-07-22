Buying A New House? 5 Things To Check Before Moving In

End

-- RISMedia's Housecall, by Kara Masterson, April 10, 2017When you're serious about purchasing a home, there are a few important parts of the property to check before you move in.• The NeighborhoodYou should feel comfortable with the quality of the neighborhood, which will influence the value of your home. Look at the condition of the other homes and check to see if people are loitering at different times of the day. The house should also be in proximity to your job or nearby schools if you have children. Some individuals who don't have a family may want to purchase a home in a good school district due to the impact that it'll have on the value of the property.• Storage SpaceThe storage space that is available in the home influences how much clutter will be left out in the open. Look for plenty of storage space that is available in the bedroom closets or in the kitchen to ensure that you can comfortably fit everything that you own without feeling cramped.• Plumbing SystemRun the faucets to inspect the water pressure and ask the owners if the pipes are insulated. Hire professionals to check if the radiators are working and if the hot water tank needs to be replaced soon.• The RoofThe roof is one of the most costly features of the home and protects the interior setting from damage due to environmental elements. Hire a professional roofer to determine the lifespan of the roofing material and if it needs any repairs. The tiles or shingles should be secure on the roof deck, and there shouldn't be any leaks present.• Sufficient DrainageMany buyers make the mistake of overlooking the drainage on the property, but the feature can cause issues if they're not in good shape. Insufficient drainage can lead to severe structural problems in the building.Although it can be easy to fall in love with a house, there are several areas to check before making an offer to ensure that you won't run into problems down the road. By taking the time to inspect each part of the property, you can have peace of mind knowing you're making a good investment.