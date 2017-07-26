New Management Consulting Firm Launches, Expands to Support Growing Front Range Businesses Denver-Based Firm to Build Long-Term Value, Advancement Opportunities for Employee Owners 1 2 3 4 Graeme Strachan, ViTL CEO Jimmy Verretta, ViTL Chief Growth Officer Chris Wozniak, ViTL Chief Operating Officer ViTL Team DENVER - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Graeme Strachan, Jimmy Verretta and Chris Wozniak, three well-known consultants in the Denver community, launched a new firm today to help businesses across the Front Range solve their most vital business and technology challenges.



ViTL's founders have all held leadership roles in nationally recognized consulting firms or Fortune 500 companies. In launching the firm, they invited consultants they had worked with previously to join them as employee owners.



"We're a new firm but a proven team," said Graeme Strachan, chief executive officer of ViTL. "We share the same commitment to delivering exceptional service and giving back to the community where we live and work."



Even before ViTL officially launched, interest in the firm was strong, the founders said.



"We're already seeking to expand and hire additional consultants," said Jimmy Verretta, chief growth officer for ViTL. "Because our consultants have proven they can bring large initiatives across the finish line, we've been asked to serve clients in a variety of sectors and industries. We're launching with a strong foundation and a team that has shown it can deliver."



As they build the firm, the three founders said they are focused on offering long-term value and advancement opportunities to their employee owners.



"We believe inspired consultants achieve inspiring results," said Chris Wozniak, chief operating officer of ViTL. "As a professional services firm, our most vital assets are the talent and dedication of our consultants. Our core mission is to create a firm where our consultants can grow, advance into leadership and solve complex challenges for our clients."



Strachan brings more than 20 years of executive leadership and management consulting experience to ViTL. He most recently served as CEO of Breo Solutions, after leading his own management consulting firm and acting as a senior director at Newmont Mining Corp. In addition, he held senior roles with management consulting firms Point B and Accenture in the United States and Huntswood in the United Kingdom. He received his university education, which culminated in a master's degree in product design engineering, from the University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow, U.K.



Verretta comes to ViTL following a career that spans more than two decades in senior leadership, sales, IT program management and consulting roles. In addition to being a principal at Breo Solutions, Verretta served in global corporate and consulting roles for Dell and Arthur Andersen. He earned both bachelor's and MBA degrees from Colorado State University.



Wozniak also brings two decades of experience to leading ViTL. A former principal at Breo Solutions, he served as a senior associate at Point B management consulting. In addition, Wozniak held consulting roles with IBM Global Business Services and Arthur Andersen. He holds a bachelor's degree from Kalamazoo College and completed graduate work in international studies at the University of South Carolina.



Graeme Strachan, Jimmy Verretta and Chris Wozniak, three well-known consultants in the Denver community, launched a new firm today to help businesses across the Front Range solve their most vital business and technology challenges.

Called ViTL Solutions, the 11-person firm offers locally-based talent and lean, customized management consulting services. The firm specializes in helping organizations to manage change, realize business value from mergers, manage software and IT infrastructure implementations, and develop strategic and operational plans that drive efficiencies and lift performance.


