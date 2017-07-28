 
St. Andrew's Episcopal School Welcomes New Headmaster

 
 
Screen Shot 2017-07-28 at 9.36.40 AM
AMARILLO, Texas - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Andrew's Episcopal School is proud to announce the arrival of new Headmaster Joel Bicknell. Mr. Bicknell comes to Amarillo from Tulsa, Oklahoma where he was serving as Head of Middle School at Holland Hall. He brings outstanding credentials and sixteen years of experience as a teacher, coach, and school administrator. In addition to earning both M.A. and M.Ed degrees, he participated in the National Association of Independent School's Aspiring Heads Fellowship.

Mr. Bicknell's appointment became effective July 1st, 2017 following former Headmaster Ron Ferguson's retirement. The Search Committee conducted a thoughtful and rigorous process to screen applicants for this position. After careful consideration Mr. Bicknell was recommended by the committee and given unanimous approval by the Board of Trusties.

"The School's spirit has captured my imagination about what we can accomplish together over the coming years," says Joel Bicknell. "The tangible joy the staff has shared at every encounter is infectious and they clearly care about providing excellence in academic, athletic, service, and faith-based programming for our children."

Mr. Bicknell brings leadership, commitment, and vision to St. Andrew's and will be able to help us build upon our School's rich history and mission. We are happy to welcome the Bicknell family to Amarillo!

St. Andrew's Episcopal School nurtures each student and celebrates the potential in every child through love and understanding. The school provides opportunities to empower children to discover themselves through trial and error so they know individualized, not standardized success.

Contact
Joel Bicknell
***@standrewsschool.org
End
Source:St. Andrew’s Episcopal School
Email:***@standrewsschool.org Email Verified
Tags:Education, School, New Headmaster
Industry:Education
Location:Amarillo - Texas - United States
