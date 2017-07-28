News By Tag
St. Andrew's Episcopal School Welcomes New Headmaster
Mr. Bicknell's appointment became effective July 1st, 2017 following former Headmaster Ron Ferguson's retirement. The Search Committee conducted a thoughtful and rigorous process to screen applicants for this position. After careful consideration Mr. Bicknell was recommended by the committee and given unanimous approval by the Board of Trusties.
"The School's spirit has captured my imagination about what we can accomplish together over the coming years," says Joel Bicknell. "The tangible joy the staff has shared at every encounter is infectious and they clearly care about providing excellence in academic, athletic, service, and faith-based programming for our children."
Mr. Bicknell brings leadership, commitment, and vision to St. Andrew's and will be able to help us build upon our School's rich history and mission. We are happy to welcome the Bicknell family to Amarillo!
St. Andrew's Episcopal School nurtures each student and celebrates the potential in every child through love and understanding. The school provides opportunities to empower children to discover themselves through trial and error so they know individualized, not standardized success.
