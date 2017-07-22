 
July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Pico Athletic Club To Hold Its 1st Annual Health, Beauty, Wellness Mixer

Roland Richards Owner and Personal Trainer of Pico Athletic Club will bring health, beauty and wellness professionals together to share tips on creating your best life.
 
 
Roland Richards
Roland Richards
 
LOS ANGELES - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Pico Athletic Club will hold its first annual Health, Beauty and Wellness Mixer. Located at 8591 W.Pico Blvd, LA, Ca 90035. The event will start at 4pm and end at 8pm.  Roland Richards, Owner and Personal Trainer wanted to create an event that was fun yet informative where guests can meet professionals in the fields of health, beauty and wellness. An event where they will receive helpful tips and special treats from these handpicked individuals.

Fitness has always been a passion for Roland and from a young age knew his calling was to help others live their best life. "I've always believed that everything must be done in moderation, from eating, drinking to working out and knowing the types exercises for the best results.  So with that in mind I wanted professionals with the same kind of mindset about fitness."

Guests and media will be treated to mini massages, makeup tips, healthy treats, and signature cocktails.

Pico Athletic Club aka (PAC), a new concept in fitness, where programs are designed to create your ideal body. Our professional staff is dedicated to serving your needs, and will guide you towards your personal fitness goals, from beginner to the absolute pro.

Our Plyometric Program is designed to get you the right results. The exercises in our program enables a muscle to  reach maximum strength in as short a time as possible, linking strength with speed movement to improve power, this is some of the elements that is incorporated into your routine.

Muscle Confusion is a training technique that is also an intricate part of our fitness program. Muscle Confusion accelerates the results process by constantly introducing new moves and routines so your body never plateaus, and you never get bored. Whether you want to get lean, bulk up, lose weight or just plain get ripped, there is an endless variety of ways to mix and match routines to keep you motivated.

As Jillita Horton stated from Associated Content, "Muscle Confusion will burn off body fat like never before, whether the fat collects in your thighs, abs, or evenly over the entire body. The concept behind muscle confusion is simple:Confuse the muscle so they are forced to adapt."

At  PICO ATHLETIC CLUB our motto is simple, "NOT ALL BODIES ARE CREATED EQUAL, SO CREATE THE BODY YOU WANT FOR LIFE".

Event sponsors include: Something Good LA (https://www.facebook.com/SomethingGoodLA/), Wilson Creek Winery (http://www.wilsoncreekwinery.com/), Slim Chic Drinks (https://www.slimchic.com/), Tossware (https://www.tossware.com/), Noosa Finest Yoghurt (http://www.noosayoghurt.com/), MRM Massage Therapy (http://mrm.massagetherapy.com), ShyFit Clothing, (http://shy-fit.com/blog/)Nirvana Studios (http://www.nirvanastudioshwood.com/), Makeup By Bella (https://www.bellamezaa.com/)

Media Contact
Rich Girl Productions
323-960-5600
***@richgirlproductions.com
Source:Pico Athletic Club
Email:***@richgirlproductions.com Email Verified
