Durham County Agencies Come Together to Save the Lives Of Children

At National Heatstroke Prevention Day, 'Hot Car' Demonstrations Will Be Conducted in Durham, North Carolina

-- It is the tragedy that can easily be prevented, yet so many parents believe that their "only one minute" absence from their child in a car seat will have no consequences. Unfortunately, too many times in America those consequences are deadly. On average in the U.S., every 8 days a child dies from a heatstroke in a vehicle.Durham county agencies have joined together with Safe Kids of Durham to bring awareness of this senseless tragedy. Safe Kids of Durham will conduct 'Hot Car' demonstrations on how quickly the heat rises inside a vehicle.They will offer valuable education on how to keep children safe in and around vehicles.The Durham County Emergency Medical Services, Durham County Department of Social Services and The Durham County Department of Public Health will be onsite with helpful tips and information for parents on child safety, child care access and services, and immunizations. There will be plenty of information that will aid parents as children transition back to school.The 'Hot Car' Demonstration Event will take place at the Human Services Building, 414 E. Main Street, specifically at the visitor's parking lot on the corner of East Main and South Dillard Street.Time of Event: 10:00 am - 1:00 pmAt 10:30 am comments will be made by the following:1) Theresa Cromling, Safe Kids Durham Coordinator2). Kevin Wilson, Retired Chaplain for Durham County EMS3). Chief Daniel Curia, Durham Fire Department4). Captain Kathy Mellown, Durham County EMS Human Resources and PIOThis year's 'Hot Car' event in Durham will be dedicated in memory of 3 year old Leslie Ramierz, who died due to heatstroke on August 20, 2016.There has been a total of 726 deaths in the U.S of children by heatstroke in vehicles since a record has been kept in 1998. Last year in North Carolina, 3 children have perished due to heatstroke; they were located in Durham, Wilmington and Salisbury.