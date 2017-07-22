 
Preview Of AML Wrestling Presents: Monsters Unleashed 2017

Family-friendly pro wrestling returns to Winston-Salem, NC with Ring of Honor Star Punishment Martinez, IMPACT Wrestling Stars Caleb Konley & Jax "Wilcox" Dane plus all of your favorite AML Wrestling Stars.
 
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- AML Wrestling returns to the National Guard Armory in Winston-Salem, NC on Sunday, July 30, 2017 when AML Wrestling Presents: Monsters Unleashed.

Here is the OFFICIAL preview of Monsters Unleashed:

Punishment Martinez Debuts: Ring Of Honor star Martinez is taking advantage of the open door policy at AML Wrestling but he won't give any other details. Regardless of what he has planned, it will be interesting to see the 6' 7" 251 pound beast in an AML Wrestling ring.

Zane Dawson (C) w/George South vs. Jax "Wilcox" Dane for the AML Wrestling Championship - Dane earned his title shot back on March 26 in Franklinton, NC when he plowed through his opponents to win The Big Man Bash Heavyweight Tournament. Will he defeat Dawson to become the new AML Wrestling Champion or will Dawson be victorious like he's been against Jack Swagger, Abyss and countless others during his title reign?

Caleb Konley vs. Myron Reed vs. Brandon Scott (C) for the AML Prestige Championship - Another day, another triple threat challenge for Brandon Scott, who has defended his Prestige title in triple threat action before.  Last time, he scored an impressive victory over IMPACT Wrestling star DJZ and former Prestige Champion Axton Ray. This time he faces Caleb Konley and the debuting Myron Reed. This match should be a high-flying spectacle. Word of warning: don't blink!

Dante Caballero vs. Axton Ray - Dante Caballero faces former Prestige Champion "The Renegade" Axton Ray. Last month, Ray lost his Prestige Championship rematch so now he tries to regain his winning ways against Caballero.

The Geordie Bulldogs (C) vs The Heatseekers - The current AML Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Geordie Bulldogs, and former AML Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Heatseekers, face off in the first match in a best of 3 series for the AML Wrestling Tag Team Titles. The dislike these 2 teams have for each other is unparalleled and their feud has been compared to the one between Rock n Roll Express vs The Midnight Express. One for the ages.

Zane Riley vs Billy Brash - At our Confrontation event on June 25, Riley won the battle royal AND the AML Wrestling contract which came with it! As a result, Riley makes his AML Wrestling debut on July 30th as an official member of the roster against the always dangerous Brash.

Da Powah vs The The Dixon Line - The Dixon Line were former #1 contenders for the AML Wrestling Tag Team titles but were defeated by The Geordie Bulldogs at our CONFRONTATION event on June 25. Da Powah were last seen scoring a victory over The Culture at our WE THE PEOPLE event on May 28. These 2 teams are at an important crossroads in their career so it should be interesting to see who is victorious.

CW Anderson vs Chris Payne - "The Rottweiler" is coming off of a disappointing loss to IMPACT Wrestling's Eli Drake so it will be interesting to see how he reacts to AML Wrestling newcomer Chris Payne. Both Payne and Anderson are hard hitters so we expect this to be a slugfest.

Also on the card: After being fined and suspended in January for beating up both a referee and the owner of AML Wrestling, "The Unpredictable One" Damien Wayne returns. Also: arrive early to see The Future Stars of AML Wrestling in action!

The card, as always, is subject to change. Tickets are still available as we go to press, so head over tohttp://amlwrestling.com/get-tickets and pick some up while you still can. Online ticket sales will end at 2pm on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Afterwards, you can buy tickets at the door.

The National Guard Armory is located at 2000 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, NC. Doors open for rows 1-2 at 2:30pm, for General Admission at 3pm with a 4pm bell time. Tickets start as low as $11 and children 10 and younger get in free with a paid adult.

