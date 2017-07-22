Country(s)
Kelley Blue Book names Honda its "Most Awarded Brand for 2017"
Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V were three of their "10 Most Awarded Cars of 2017"
The 2017 Honda Accord won more Kelley Blue Book awards and accolades than any other vehicle this year. It's was named their Best Buy in the midsize car category, one of its 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, a 5-Year Cost to Own standout, one of the 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, and one of its Best Family Sedans. The Accord Hybrid also received kudos as one of the 10 Best Hybrid Cars Under $40,000 and was recognized for its impressive resale value.
Honda's Civic line won second place, including 2017 Overall Best Buy. The coupe, sedan and new hatchback body styles appeal to enthusiasts and practical-minded buyers alike. The Civic has been on Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy list in the small car category every year since the award's inception. It's lauded for its technology features, its status as an appealing family sedan, and as one of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $18,000.
The CR-V also placed in the top 10 and included Best Family Car. Honda's compact SUV that has been completely redesigned for 2017 to be even more user-friendly and efficient. This perennial Kelley Blue Book award winner has now added more trophies to its collection, including 12 Best Family Cars, 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 and 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000 recognition.
"We at Brandon Honda are excited about the standout quality of our Honda vehicles year after year," said John Marazzi, Managing Partner of Brandon Honda. "Then we simply empower our team to exceed our customers' expectations and give them the inspiration, tools and authority to make it happen. For us, our brand and our team are the magic combination that makes for satisfied, loyal customers."
About Kelley Blue Book
Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides the most market-reflective values in the industry, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Fair Purchase Price, which report what others are paying for new and used cars. With more than 350 new cars to choose from each year, Kelly Blue Books tries to help consumers sift through their choices to find the most exceptional vehicles for their individual wants and needs. To read the full reports, visit www.kbb.com.Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc. is a Cox Automotive™ brand.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. has more than 200 locations and partners with more than 40,000 auto dealers and major automobile manufacturers, while engaging U.S. consumer car buyers with the most recognized media brands in the industry. It is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc. Cox Enterprises' other subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive, visit www.coxautoinc.com.
About Brandon Honda
Brandon Honda, a division of Morgan Auto Group, has the area's largest inventory of new Hondas and is Honda's #1 auto dealer on the west coast of Florida. It is located at 9209 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, FL 33619, one mile west of I-75. It is an award-winning automobile dealer and Green-Star Certified service facility that works proactively to protect the environment. For more information, call 813-664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/
