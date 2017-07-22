 
U.S. Senate Candidate Daryl Guberman Ignites Call For The Defunding Of NIST In Visit To Capital Hill

The American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) calls for lawmakers to immediately defund the National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST).
 
 
Daryl Guberman Visits FTC
Daryl Guberman Visits FTC
 
July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Washington, D.C. (USA), July 28th, 2017 -- Daryl Guberman (http://www.darylguberman.com, candidate for U.S. Senate (I-CT) recently visited Capital Hill to call for federal authorities and lawmakers to investigate an accreditation scheme involving government-corporate collusion between the National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST), The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and affiliated organizations. Guberman's Washington's visit came weeks after the FTC received complaints of anti-competitive practices and collusion between NIST, ANAB and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

Guberman intended to meet with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Commerce, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide documentation with evidence of alleged collusion, violation of antitrust laws, and corporate fraud involving an anti-competitive accreditation scheme that is misleading U.S. businesses.

While in Washington, Guberman called for investigation of several individuals allegedly behind the scheme, including Randy Dougherty, the former Vice President of ANAB (http://aboac.org/accreditation-myths) and previous Chairman of IAF; Erik Puskar, the accreditation director for NIST and the Vice-Chair for ANSI Committee on Education (COE); Peter Unger, the Former President of American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), Lonnie Spires present CEO of A2LA; and S. Joe Bhatia, President and CEO of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Guberman said NIST, ANSI, ANAB and IAF are colluding to restrain competition by utilizing Government power and influence to promote an anti-competitive accreditation scheme operated primarily by privately owned ANAB and its sister operation IAF while both entities remained under the leadership of Mr. Dougherty. More details on the collusion can be found on Guberman's company website at http://dguberman.com/the-story-of-corporations-and-consum...

"As a measurement standards laboratory, and a non-regulatory agency of the United States Department of Commerce, NIST is abusing its power and influence by colluding with The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), which is owned by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) & The American Society of Quality (ASQ)," said Guberman. He added, "Under no circumstances should  our government be engaging in monopolistic conduct, condoning anti-competitive business practices, or conspiring with privately-owned entities to restrain competition."

Guberman's Washington trip was accompanied by Donald LaBelle, Chairman of ABAC - The American Board of Accredited Certifications (<a href="http://www.aboac.org">http://www.aboac.org</a>), a leading independent accreditation body in the United States. LaBelle said businesses are being hoodwinked into an accreditation racket without an alternative choice because the government (NIST) is putting its nose where it does not belong. "The NIST-ANSI-ANAB accreditation scheme is crony capitalism in its most disturbing form, a well-oiled international money grab that is funneling millions of dollars from taxpayers into the greedy pockets of government perpetrators and their corporate accomplices behind the accreditation sham," said LaBelle

Guberman has recently launched a series of videos on Youtube unmasking the NIST-ANSI-ANAB-IAF accreditation scheme and the department heads behind the racket. In one video, Guberman discusses the anti-competitive practices of NIST and its conspiracies in restraint of trade by setting discriminative requirements thereby forcing businesses to utilize ISO registrars over-seen by entities belonging to the ANSI-ANAB-IAF monopoly. The video can be found at https://youtu.be/nbUsU5qv7gw



Press & Media Contact:
Henry Kroger, Media Relations
American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC)
41 Madison Avenue, 31st Floor, Manhattan
New York, NY 10010-2202 - USA
+1 212-726-2320
info@aboac.org
http://www.aboac.org

