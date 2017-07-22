News By Tag
U.S. Senate Candidate Daryl Guberman Ignites Call For The Defunding Of NIST In Visit To Capital Hill
The American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) calls for lawmakers to immediately defund the National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST).
Guberman intended to meet with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Commerce, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide documentation with evidence of alleged collusion, violation of antitrust laws, and corporate fraud involving an anti-competitive accreditation scheme that is misleading U.S. businesses.
While in Washington, Guberman called for investigation of several individuals allegedly behind the scheme, including Randy Dougherty, the former Vice President of ANAB (http://aboac.org/
Guberman said NIST, ANSI, ANAB and IAF are colluding to restrain competition by utilizing Government power and influence to promote an anti-competitive accreditation scheme operated primarily by privately owned ANAB and its sister operation IAF while both entities remained under the leadership of Mr. Dougherty. More details on the collusion can be found on Guberman's company website at http://dguberman.com/
"As a measurement standards laboratory, and a non-regulatory agency of the United States Department of Commerce, NIST is abusing its power and influence by colluding with The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), which is owned by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) & The American Society of Quality (ASQ)," said Guberman. He added, "Under no circumstances should our government be engaging in monopolistic conduct, condoning anti-competitive business practices, or conspiring with privately-owned entities to restrain competition."
Guberman's Washington trip was accompanied by Donald LaBelle, Chairman of ABAC - The American Board of Accredited Certifications (<a href="http://www.aboac.org">http://www.aboac.org</a>), a leading independent accreditation body in the United States. LaBelle said businesses are being hoodwinked into an accreditation racket without an alternative choice because the government (NIST) is putting its nose where it does not belong. "The NIST-ANSI-ANAB accreditation scheme is crony capitalism in its most disturbing form, a well-oiled international money grab that is funneling millions of dollars from taxpayers into the greedy pockets of government perpetrators and their corporate accomplices behind the accreditation sham," said LaBelle
Guberman has recently launched a series of videos on Youtube unmasking the NIST-ANSI-ANAB-
