Marvin Development Breaks Ground on Funky Fish House in Cape Harbour

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Marvin Development has broken ground on a new home in the Funky Fish House Village at Cape Harbour in Cape Coral.    This one-of-a-kind neighborhood of waterfront Key West-style beach cottages includes 18 single family homes that incorporate the luxury and laid-back ambiance of coastal living in Southwest Florida.  Home and home site packages start at $650,000.

Marvin Development is the preferred builder in the Funky Fish House Village.  "We are excited to work with Richard Durling and the team at Marvin Development on the construction of this home," said Stephanee Wallace, owner of the 12 remaining home sites in the Fish House Village.  "Marvin has built more than 3,000 homes in Southwest Florida and has an excellent reputation for superior quality and customer satisfaction."

"The Fish Houses sit on one of the most unique and special pieces of property in Southwest Florida," said Wallace.  "The property lines extend approximately 25 feet over the water, allowing for personal slips that will accommodate boats up to 55' and large decks that sweep out and over the water to maximize the enjoyment of the natural surroundings of this neighborhood.  Each fish house is different and can be built up to four stories high."

The Picnic Key model includes three levels on the water's edge with a dock on the rear of the property.  The ground floor all-purpose room is the perfect place to relax after a day of boating and includes space to store fishing equipment.  A private second level master suite with glass sliders and balcony provides views of the dock and waterway.   The master bath has a free-standing tub and shower.  The third level living area includes a guest bedroom and bath, the great room and kitchen with 10' and cathedral ceilings, expansive sliding glass doors and a covered patio that extends over the water.

The location is within walking distance to the first-class amenities of Cape Harbour including the marina, shopping, restaurants, pools, and fitness facilities and has direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.

Recognized as an industry leader on a local and national level, Marvin Development has been building homes in Southwest Florida's finest communities for 45 years and is one of less than 50 builders in the country to receive the Diamond Builder Award. Owner Richard F. Durling has been named Florida Builder of the Year, and is a Florida Housing Hall of Fame inductee.  Marvin Development is a preferred builder at Parrot Cay in Naples Reserve, Caloosa Preserve in Alva, and The Funky Fish House Village.    Marvin Development also builds custom homes on your home site.  For more information about Marvin Development, visit www.marvin-homes.com or call (239) 433-1112.

