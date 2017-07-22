 
Viqar Shariff Joins Loop AI Labs as Chief Strategy Officer

 
 
Loop AI Labs welcomes Viqar Shariff as Chief Strategy Officer
Loop AI Labs welcomes Viqar Shariff as Chief Strategy Officer
 
Listed Under

SAN FRANCISCO - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Loop AI Labs, a Silicon Valley company ranked as a top-tier provider of cognitive computing technologies, has hired Viqar Shariff as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Shariff joins Loop AI Labs from SAFA Partners, his own investment firm focused on growth-stage investments in technology companies. He is an investor in Loop AI Labs, a long-time advisor to the company and, more recently, a member of the Company's board of directors. He will continue to serve as an executive member of the board.

Mr. Shariff was a partner at the law firm of Clifford Chance, prior to transitioning to become an investment partner at Rizvi Traverse Management, an opportunistic investment firm making private equity and growth investments in a variety of companies including Twitter, Square, and Facebook.

In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Shariff will assist Loop AI Labs CEO and Founder GM Calafiore in all aspects of planning and execution for the company's strategic vision with a focus on finance and investor matters. "I am extremely excited to join the team at Loop AI Labs, having served as an advisor to the company over the course of the last few years," said Mr. Shariff. "I've learned that Loop AI Labs is poised to make a big imprint on the future of cognitive computing and smart machines."

Mr. Calafiore adds: "Viqar's input and knowledge will be critical in helping Loop AI Labs continue to scale its operations and position itself as a leader in cognitive computing, the next industrial revolution."

About Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing

Loop Q—Loop AI Labs' unsupervised cognitive computing platform—and the vertical Q Robots are critical engines of robotic process automation that will deliver large organizations across the tsunami of change brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has already triggered leadership shifts in every industry. By embedding Loop Q's human capacity cognitive technologies, organizations can now understand and make decisions based on all of the data at their disposal, 90% of which is currently dark to computers. Our people, technology, and Loop Certified Partners are already helping major sectors of the economy in automotive, banking, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail to benefit from the massive efficiencies of a new era of cognitive technology, making people's lives easier, safer, and more productive. Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices throughout America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Loop AI Labs, visit: www.loop.ai

Media Contact
Marco Torresi
Head of Global PR & Analyst Relations
media@loop.ai
