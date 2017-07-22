News By Tag
PG&O® Enhances Optical Coating Capabilities with New, Advanced Monitoring System
PG&O's president, Dan Bukaty, Jr., notes, "We are excited to announce our enhanced optical coating capabilities with the installation of Eddy Company's special index dispersion enhanced monitoring (IDEM) system. We can now produce optical thin films that perfectly match our design programs and we can accurately predict the films our chambers produce with optical thickness monitoring and control from 1 nm to over 5,000 nm. In short, our optical thin films are about 10x more precise than previously available."
According to Wayne Rodgers, president of Eddy Company, "We're pleased with the opportunity to partner with Precision Glass & Optics, upgrading their precision optical coating chambers to the next level. The newly installed computer and software system provides calibration of the exact refractive index dispersion for each material and process used. With the SL-2012A SpectraLock in place, the thin-film design program and the optical monitoring controller produce optical coatings that precisely match the design every time, without iteration or error. It is a revolutionary development in optical coating technology that has been field-proven and now lies in PG&O's capable hands."
For more information about PG&O's new optical coating products, please call 714-540-0126. Precision Glass & Optics partners with customers to find unique optical solutions to specific needs, delivering precision glass, optics, and specialized thin-film coatings for many different application areas.
ABOUT THE COMPANIES:
PRECISION GLASS & OPTICS (PG&O) – www.pgo.com Celebrating the company's 32nd year, PG&O delivers high quality, precision glass, optics, and optical coatings for a variety of applications. The company has an extremely large inventory of glass products and a full optical fabrication shop to provide advanced optical coatings and to manufacture large mirror blanks. Other services include CNC machining, polishing, slicing, sawing, scribing, grinding, edging, assembly, and more. With three large coating chambers, and an expert, in-house engineering staff, our cost-effective and reliable optics and advanced thin film coatings are ideal for military, aerospace, astronomy, biomedical, imaging, laser, digital cinema, solar markets, and more.
EDDY COMPANY – For over 35 years, Eddy Company has specialized in supply solutions for production of complex precision optical coatings, including bandpass filters, beamsplitters, and lasers. The company's continued quest for more accurate control of optical coatings led to the recent development of the SL-2012A SpectraLock optical monitor. The latest product features exceptional precision and a revolutionary ability to deposit thin layers using index dispersion enhanced monitoring (IDEM). The company is committed to providing intuitive interfaces and ease of operation for their precision optical monitoring products.
Precision Glass & Optics (PG&O®)
3600 West Moore Ave.
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Contact: Dan Bukaty, Jr., President
Phone: 714-540-
Fax: 714-540-
Submitted by Media Contact: Marlene Moore
Smith Miller Moore
Phone: 818-708-
marlene@smithmillermoore.com
Contact
Precision Glass & Optics
Dan Bukaty, Jr., President
***@pgo.com
