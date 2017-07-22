News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Offers Ethically Sourced Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
Aroma Bravo advocates the sustainable cultivation of coffee, proper compensation of workers and the overall ethical sourcing of coffee.
"The responsible and sustainable sourcing of coffee is extremely essential for us. Being in the saturated coffee industry, we have seen firsthand how difficult it is for many farmers to make a decent living—they work so hard to produce good coffee but they get paid so little in return. That did not sit well with us," said a company representative.
"Since Day 1, we were intent on obtaining Arabica whole coffee beans in the most ethical way possible. So before we launched our brand, we set up a special profit-sharing system for our Honduran coffee farmers. This way, they can get the income they rightfully deserve," he continued.
To ensure proper sourcing, Aroma Bravo directly acquires coffee beans from various organic coffee farms in the Marcala region of Honduras. Known for its outstanding Arabica coffee production, Marcala has undoubtedly helped Honduras become one of the top coffee producers in the global market.
"Marcala is the definitely the best source when it comes to gourmet coffee beans. The farmers grow the coffee plants in an altitude, which eliminates the need for pest control. This produces sustainable coffee beans that are rich with the natural flavors and characteristics of Honduran coffee. It's exactly what we want for our organic coffee products, so it was natural for us to choose Marcala as our exclusive supplier," the representative remarked.
Aroma Bravo takes great pride in the fair compensation of its workers and the sustainable production of the coffee beans themselves. From bean to cup, consumers are assured that they are drinking ethically sourced coffee that's made for their enjoyment.
Coffee enthusiasts can find out more about Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a trusted retailer of ethically sourced coffee beans from Honduras. Certified organic by the USDA, the brand is highly recommended for gourmet coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse