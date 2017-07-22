News By Tag
2017 Civil Air Patrol Nevada Wing Cadet Encampment Begins July 30 at Camp Stead
The weeklong encampment covers Aerospace Education, Leadership, Character Development, Fitness, weapons simulators, and Drill and Ceremonies. We will also be working with the Air National Guard's "High Rollers" C-130 fleet, and the Army National Guard for Chinook and Apache helicopter units.
Approximately 68 student cadets, 38 cadre cadets, and 40 senior members will attend. Sixty-six percent of the cadets are from the Nevada Wing and the rest is made up of cadets hailing from California and Oregon Wings. The cadets are tasked with running the encampment from initial planning to the graduation ceremony. Senior members are present for support, safety, and hold advisory rolls.
Highlights for the week include orientation flights provided by the Nevada Air National Guard tentatively scheduled for the mornings of August 2nd (helicopters)
In 2016 Civil Air Patrol celebrated the 75th anniversary of service, founded 1 December, 1941. Months later, the Cadet Program was created, 1 December, 1942. Throughout 2017 we are celebrating 75 years of young people serving their communities, states and nation. Today's cadets are tomorrow's aerospace leaders. Through its Cadet Program, Civil Air Patrol transforms youth aged 12 to 20 into responsible citizens.
Encampment POC is 1st Lt Lincoln Brown, Reno Composite Squadron Public Affairs Officer, 303-919-5690, lbrown292@gmail.com. http://www.nevadacadets.org/
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force's Total Force, which consists of regular Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, along with Air Force retired military and civilian employees. CAP, in its Total Force role, operates a fleet of 550 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 78 lives annually. Civil Air Patrol's 56,000 members nationwide also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Its members additionally play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 24,000 young people currently participating in the CAP cadet program. Performing missions for America for the past 75 years, CAP received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2014 in honor of the heroic efforts of its World War II veterans. CAP also participates in Wreaths Across America, an initiative to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans. Visit www.capvolunteernow.com for more information.
Media Contact
Civil Air Patrol Nevada Wing
303-919-5690
***@gmail.com
