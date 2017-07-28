 
Top-ranked Texas Children's Hospital admits PATS

Texas Children's Heart Center® to use PATS® for clinical data management and registry participation.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Axis Clinical Software, an industry pioneer of clinical outcomes data management software, announced that it has been chosen by Texas Children's Hospital to provide a clinical and quality data tracking and registry participation solution. The solution will enhance outcomes analysis and improvement efforts for the nation's #1-rated pediatric cardiology and heart surgery facility.

"We're proud to help meet Texas Children's Hospital's outcomes analysis and improvement needs," said Axis CEO, Scott Page. "Our software will provide them with a clinical and quality data system to further bolster their continued commitment to achieving outcomes that are among the best, nationwide."

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Texas Children's Hospital #4 amongst 200 pediatric hospitals in the nation for nine consecutive years. For 2017-18, the hospital earned the #1 ranking in Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery. The facility annually performs more than 1,000 surgeries and has more than 26,000 out-patient episodes of care.

For Texas Children's Hospital, the Patient Analysis and Tracking System (PATS®) solution will:

• Support participation in the NCDR's ICD and IMPACT registry programs

• Facilitate follow-up entry and tracking with longitudinal analysis and reporting

• Eliminate potential duplicate data collection and entry, using interfaces to communicate with Epic and other lab systems

• Provide a comprehensive structured reporting solution, including ACC Quality Metrics analytics

• Support compliance with federal, state and professional oversight bodies

About Axis Clinical Software, Inc.: Axis has provided full service software solutions for clinical outcomes and registry participation for more than 35 years. They are solely dedicated to clinical software products to address quality initiatives, registry participation, performance improvement, benchmarking, and research. Axis offers extendable and saleable solutions that can serve multiple departments, hospitals, and healthcare networks with one dynamic system.

Axis Clinical Software, Inc. 6443 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy #400 Portland, OR 97221

https://www.AxisClinical.com

Scott Page, CEO
503.292.3022
***@axisclinical.com
