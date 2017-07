Pocono Great Talent Event 2 is back, with Auditions taking place during Stroudfest 9/2. PGTE2 is looking for the widest talent, and highest caliber of talent our region has to offer

-- The Pocono Great Talent Event is marking its return with Auditions talking place Saturday September 2, from 2-6 pm at the Sherman Showcase during Stroudfest. "The Inaugural Pocono Great Talent Event was successfully attended, and showcased a diverse line up of talent" says Organizer and founder of The Pocono Great Talent Event, Gil Coronado of CILA llc Management. "We were in awe of the talent, and the range that was represented". Lorna O'Farrell of the Sherman Theater adds ""Monroe County has so many hidden talents with few options to go up on a stage and present it to the public. The Sherman Theater keeps true to her community ties and gives that talent an opportunity to shine once again. Singing-dancing-comedy-magic-music..if the talent and passion is in your heart....come show it to us, who knows? We may find a shining star!"The Pocono Great Talent Event, is an event aimed at raising funds for the Fine Arts Discovery Series whose mission is to keep the arts alive in the Poconos, and the Sherman Theater accessible to the community at large. Twenty Five contestants will compete to win the Grand Prize of $1000, a slot at an opening act for a Sherman Theater Show, and the first signed act for Shawnee Riverfest VII! New this year will be prizes for the 2AND 3PLACE Winners. Also back this year, are the PGTE House band Wild Planes, along with Judges Robin Smith, Lorna O'Farrell and Kendall Phillips- 2 x American Idol Contestant.2016 Pocono Great Talent Event Winner, Hailey LaBar had this to say about her PGTE win: " I felt extremely shocked and happy when they said my name as the winner. I looked into the audience and saw all of my family and friends stand up and cheer with such happiness on their faces, it was the greatest feeling in the world. Words can't even describe it. The acts that were chosen for top 25 were so incredibly talented. To be honest, I searched all the acts I could find on YouTube before the event, but seeing them perform live was even more amazing. Any one of them could have won. The room was filled with so much talent and such a wide range of age and style, I am so humbled to have won." Hailey has since went on to do several radio appearances, and perform at Shawnee Riverfest VI.Pocono Great Talent Event 2, is looking for the widest range of talent, and the highest caliber of talent we can bring together. To learn more visit the FB page of Pocono Great Talent Event.Who: General Public/ PressWhat: Pocono Great Talent Event 2 AuditionsWhere: Sherman Shocase 522 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 570-420-2808When: Saturday September 2, 2017 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pmContact: Gil Coronado, CILA llc Management for more information gcoronado.cila@ gmail.com 201-753-0093# # # #