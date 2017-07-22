educogym Canary Wharf discuss why personal trainers are becoming more popular than gyms

educogym Canary Wharf, is a personal training, health and nutrition centre, that do exactly as it says on the tin, personal training. But what are the real benefits of using a personal trainer? And why are gyms slowly losing their popularity?

educogym Canary Wharf

02075383948

***@educogym.com

-- In recent years, social media has grown to a point that it is taking over people's lives. Pictures of 'perfect bodies' are everywhere, on our computers, phones, magazines and newspapers, from bodybuilders to supermodels. This has created a surge of people hitting the gym, desperate to achieve that dream body they see in magazines, but many quit within weeks, or pay for a membership they never use. Personal training has started to become the new go-to way to get that dream body, Orlstyne Wilson, a personal trainer at Educogym Canary Wharf explains why "having a personal trainer is not just someone that will make sure you work out when you should, it is so much more than that. At educogym Canary Wharf, we are motivators, we are nutritionists, we push you to limits you could never do alone, we target muscle groups that you tell us you want to strengthen, tone or change, and we do it, we update you monthly, fortnightly with your results, goals and photos, we accurately weigh and measure you, we keep you on track, on target, we become your friend, but most importantly, we get you the body you dream of".The perks of a personal trainer over a gym are loud and clear, and most people will agree that having a personal trainer would be a great idea, but why has it taken so long to become popular when the results are so clear? "The image of going to the gym, has pretty much been set in stone as the only way to get fit, until now. Personal training has become increasingly popular in recent years due to one thing. The results. When you hire a personal trainer, you are hiring a professional, someone that knows every muscle in your body and how your body works, when you go to the gym and run on a treadmill for half an hour, because it's what you 'think' is the best way to get in shape, and then lift a few light weights to 'tone', you are not actually pushing your bodies limits in terms of fat burning. A personal trainer knows exactly how to get your body running at its best fat burning capacity, how to build all the right muscles necessary to achieve your dream body, and a personal trainer can do it in a much shorter time frame than going to the gym alone" explained Mica Smith, one of educogym Canary Wharf's personal trainers.One main reason that people don't get a personal trainer, is cost. "What you must remember is that your body and health is an investment, not an expense, and wherever you spend that money, you need to see results to make it a worthwhile spend. When you do the maths, a 5 year monthly gym membership in Canary Wharf or the city of London is on average £50-£100 per month, if you don't know enough about how your body works and just aimlessly go to the gym, yes you may be fitter, and slimmer, but that is a long time to train and a lot of money to spend without getting your dream body. A personal training package does, of course, come in at a higher initial price, however the results are so much faster, that it doesn't balance out as a huge difference in cost compared to gyms in Canary Wharf. At educogym Canary Wharf, we see amazing results within just 12 days. So imagine what we could do with 12 months!" explained Jagir Singh. Owner of Educogym Canary Wharf and City.Whether you are a gym bunny, a personal trainer or use a personal trainer or a company like educogym Canary Wharf, the world of exercise and nutrition is ever evolving and whichever method you choose, make sure you are getting the results you want.