Lennar at Altair Irvine Hosts Pre-Sale Event & Dusty Shoe Tours this Saturday, July 29
"We are very excited for homeshoppers to take Dusty Shoe Tours where they can see all of our amazing included features firsthand," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "We're also launching our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED smart home package, so there's really never been a better time to visit than this Saturday."
At Altair Irvine, Lennar is building six of the masterplan's ten luxury neighborhoods. Each of Lennar's neighborhoods offer a variety of home styles and sizes that range approximately 2,533 to 6,579 square feet and include several Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs. Their signature Everything's Included® package offers an exceptionally elevated level of standard features and upgrades at no extra cost, including quartz countertops, beautiful soft-close cabinetry, solar electric packages, the latest in smart home technology and more.
Altair Irvine will offer a variety of luxe amenities including a guard-gated entrance, a rare private feature not often found in Irvine-based master plans. Behind the gates will be two main recreation centers: The Terrace and The Club. The Terrace will offer a Jr. Olympic-sized pool and a spa surrounded by covered cabanas, along with an adjacent park space that includes a playground and tot lot. The Club will be an approximately 7,000-square foot facility that offers indoor and outdoor event space with a catering kitchen, two pools and spas including an approximately 4,000-square foot beach entry pool, a barbecue pavilion, more covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, tennis courts, bocce courts and more.
Come out on Saturday, July 29 to take advantage of pre-model pricing, reserve your spot at Altair Irvine and to take a Dusty Shoe Tour to see the homes and features up close. Altair Irvine is located at 50 Aquila Drive, just off Irvine Boulevard and Axis.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
