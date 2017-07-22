 
Lennar at Altair Irvine Hosts Pre-Sale Event & Dusty Shoe Tours this Saturday, July 29

 
 
Visit Altair this weekend to take a Dusty Shoe Tour of Lennar's 15 models.
Visit Altair this weekend to take a Dusty Shoe Tour of Lennar's 15 models.
 
IRVINE, Calif. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar invites homeshoppers to come out to Altair Irvine this Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to take Dusty Shoe Tours of 15 model homes from five of their neighborhoods at the luxury masterplan. This is the best time to take advantage of pre-grand opening pricing and an opportunity that prospective homebuyers won't want to miss.

"We are very excited  for homeshoppers to take Dusty Shoe Tours where they can see all of our amazing included features firsthand," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "We're also launching our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED smart home package, so there's really never been a better time to visit than this Saturday."

At Altair Irvine, Lennar is building six of the masterplan's ten luxury neighborhoods. Each of Lennar's neighborhoods offer a variety of home styles and sizes that range approximately 2,533 to 6,579 square feet and include several Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® designs. Their signature Everything's Included® package offers an exceptionally elevated level of standard features and upgrades at no extra cost, including quartz countertops, beautiful soft-close cabinetry, solar electric packages, the latest in smart home technology and more.

Altair Irvine will offer a variety of luxe amenities including a guard-gated entrance, a rare private feature not often found in Irvine-based master plans. Behind the gates will be two main recreation centers: The Terrace and The Club. The Terrace will offer a Jr. Olympic-sized pool and a spa surrounded by covered cabanas, along with an adjacent park space that includes a playground and tot lot. The Club will be an approximately 7,000-square foot facility that offers indoor and outdoor event space with a catering kitchen, two pools and spas including an approximately 4,000-square foot beach entry pool, a barbecue pavilion, more covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, tennis courts, bocce courts and more.

Come out on Saturday, July 29 to take advantage of pre-model pricing, reserve your spot at Altair Irvine and to take a Dusty Shoe Tour to see the homes and features up close. Altair Irvine is located at 50 Aquila Drive, just off Irvine Boulevard and Axis.

Visit www.lennar.com/altair for more details or call 949-423-3007 for more information.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
