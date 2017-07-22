 
Chasin' Unicorns Announces The Release Of Their Sterling Silver Signature Unicorn Necklaces

 
 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Chasin' Unicorns, a lifestyle brand known for its all-natural, crystal infused bath products, boutique, and crystal shop is excited today announce the release of its first signature jewelry line.  Each unicorn necklace features the signature Chasin' Unicorns logo charm in 925 Sterling Silver, and is offered in many different styles, many of which also feature a natural mineral.

Chasin' Unicorns is a small but growing new business based in Huntington Beach, California, formed less than one year ago.  They have since become known for their unique skull-shaped, all-natural bath bombs, each of which contain a crystal inside to help with the energy healing properties of baths.  The products are made with magnesium Epsom salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, rose water, sage and other natural ingredients that form a healthier option than most traditional bath bombs   The product line has since expanded to bath crumbles, bath salts, body scrubs, and many more natural personal care products.  The shop also features an expanding crystal shop and boutique of unique finds.

With the release of the new unicorn necklaces, this will be the first unicorn product available for the company.  "Chasin' Unicorns was actually named because the unicorn is known for its beauty, mystical being, and is hard to tame," said co-owner Sam. "We kept this in mind with our products and blog by focusing on things of beauty, mystical wellness, and a hint of an edge."  Many products up to this point have featured a skull.  "We realized the popularity of our geometric unicorn logo, and that fact that they are wildly popular.  We knew it was time to put our unicorn out there!" Stated co- owner Jo.

The company will soon be releasing a line of hats featuring the same logo, with many more products to come down the line.

About Chasin' Unicorns
Chasin' Unicorns, LLC was formed in early 2017 by two California girls, Sam & Jo with a mission to create a unique lifestyle brand with a bit of sass.  The company has since expanded from its lifestyle website to create all-natural bath and body products including its centerpiece, the Sage Crystal Healing Skull Bath Bomb.  More information and products can be found at http://www.chasinunicorns.com.
Source:
Email:***@chasinunicorns.com Email Verified
