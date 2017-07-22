 
News By Tag
* Internet
* Reputation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ipswich
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

New Business Book Summary Available for Glass Jaw

 
 
Glass Jaw
Glass Jaw
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Internet
Reputation

Industry:
Business

Location:
Ipswich - Massachusetts - US

IPSWICH, Mass. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The first two decades of the 21st century have been a Golden Age for gossips, blackmailers, and bullies. In Glass Jaw, crisis manager Eric Dezenhall investigates why people and institutions once thought to be virtually unassailable are now vulnerable to reputational assault. The speed with which toxic news and gossip spreads on the Internet makes it far more favorable to those attacking reputations than to those working to defend them. Consequently, targets of such attacks should have limited expectations when deciding when and how to respond. In other words, they must "redefine what it means to win."

The author believes that:

Attacks on the reputations of both companies and individuals have grown much more common, and more toxic, since the advent of digital technology.

These attacks have triggered a proliferation of reputation management professionals, but most are ineffective because they rely on traditional public relations techniques unsuited to the Internet age.

Ill-conceived responses to reputational attacks frequently backfire by stimulating web traffic on the crises they are designed to blunt.

Most successful responses are pragmatic, focusing on disproving damaging allegations or addressing criticisms, rather than on striking back at accusers.

Targets of attacks are best advised to respond only in pursuit of certain specific, limited, and achievable goals. Angry or vengeful responses are almost certain to exacerbate crises.

Many attacks on people's reputations result from careless use of the Internet. Everyone should learn and practice precautionary habits when using electronic media.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business Book Summaries PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share