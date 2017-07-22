News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Glass Jaw
The author believes that:
• Attacks on the reputations of both companies and individuals have grown much more common, and more toxic, since the advent of digital technology.
• These attacks have triggered a proliferation of reputation management professionals, but most are ineffective because they rely on traditional public relations techniques unsuited to the Internet age.
• Ill-conceived responses to reputational attacks frequently backfire by stimulating web traffic on the crises they are designed to blunt.
• Most successful responses are pragmatic, focusing on disproving damaging allegations or addressing criticisms, rather than on striking back at accusers.
• Targets of attacks are best advised to respond only in pursuit of certain specific, limited, and achievable goals. Angry or vengeful responses are almost certain to exacerbate crises.
• Many attacks on people's reputations result from careless use of the Internet. Everyone should learn and practice precautionary habits when using electronic media.
