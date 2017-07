New Business Book Summary Available for Glass Jaw

Glass Jaw

-- The first two decades of the 21st century have been a Golden Age for gossips, blackmailers, and bullies. In, crisis manager Eric Dezenhall investigates why people and institutions once thought to be virtually unassailable are now vulnerable to reputational assault. The speed with which toxic news and gossip spreads on the Internet makes it far more favorable to those attacking reputations than to those working to defend them. Consequently, targets of such attacks should have limited expectations when deciding when and how to respond. In other words, they must "redefine what it means to win."The author believes that:Attacks on the reputations of both companies and individuals have grown much more common, and more toxic, since the advent of digital technology.These attacks have triggered a proliferation of reputation management professionals, but most are ineffective because they rely on traditional public relations techniques unsuited to the Internet age.Ill-conceived responses to reputational attacks frequently backfire by stimulating web traffic on the crises they are designed to blunt.Most successful responses are pragmatic, focusing on disproving damaging allegations or addressing criticisms, rather than on striking back at accusers.Targets of attacks are best advised to respond only in pursuit of certain specific, limited, and achievable goals. Angry or vengeful responses are almost certain to exacerbate crises.Many attacks on people's reputations result from careless use of the Internet. Everyone should learn and practice precautionary habits when using electronic media.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com